League of Legends Reveals New Cinematic for Season 12

Today marks the official start of Season 12 (or Season 2022) for League of Legends, the long-running MOBA from Riot Games. Over the course of the past few weeks, League of Legends has been in a pre-season state where Riot has slowly been implementing new changes that wouldn’t officially take hold until today. Now that the season has finally kicked off, though, Riot has also opted to release a new cinematic for League of Legends much as it has done in the past.

As you can see at the top of this page, the latest video for League that has been released is titled “The Call” and features a number of different champions from the game competing in different battles. This time around, the champions that have been highlighted include Sejuani, Kaisa, Taliyah, Pantheon, Leona, Reksai, Olaf, Volibear, and Ornn. The video itself bounces around between different story threads featuring these characters in a similar way to past cinematic trailers that have been released for the game.

Since this is a new video for League of Legends, it also wouldn’t be complete without some new music. The song itself that accompanies this video is also titled “The Call” and features artists such as 2WEI, Louis Leibfried, and Edda Hayes. Considering how popular the music from LoL has been over the years, releasing a new song and video like this feels like the perfect way to begin the game’s new year.

Once again, League of Legends Season 12 is live right now, which means you can immediately jump into ranked games and begin your annual climb to the top of the ladder. And if you would like to learn more about the changes that Riot has planned to roll out over the course of 2022, you can check out a new blog from the studio right here.

Are you planning to play League of Legends today for yourself to coincide with the start of Season 12? And what are your goals for this latest Season of LoL? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.