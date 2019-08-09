League of Legends’ Most Popular Skins Belong to Lux, Jinx, and Vayne

League of Legends has hundreds of skins to choose from, but there can only be a few of them that rank among the most popular cosmetics. Lux, Jinx, and Vayne are the owners of the skins that are the favorites within the community, according to a recent post from Riot Games, but that shouldn’t be too surprising to many players in the League community. Riot’s post revealed which three skins these champs own that are the most popular as well as other skin facts.

The latest Ask Riot post from the League developer had the most popular skin question headlining it, though lead skin producer Riot I Am Carlos said there are several ways of determining what the answer to that question might be. Thoughts about skins expressed by players, how many times a skin has been purchased, and how much time players have spent using certain skins are all ways to judge which ones are most popular, the Rioter said.

Taking those factors into account, the Rioter revealed that Elementalist Lux, Star Guardian Jinx, and PROJECT: Vayne are the three most popular skins in League. Expanding on that information, the producer said Jhin’s Legendary skin is the most popular skin of this season while Corki’s joke skin was no slouch either.

“In no particular order, the most popular skins of all time are Elementalist Lux, Star Guardian Jinx, and PROJECT: Vayne,” the Rioter said. “So far in Season 2019, Dark Cosmic Jhin has been the most popular. One surprising—or not so surprising, depending on how you look at it—skin that did well this year is Corgi Corki.”

Of the top three skins listed above, Jinx’s Star Guardian skin has had the longest time to make its way to the top. That skin released in October 2016 while Lux’s Elementalist skin followed it a month later in November. PROJECT: Vayne has been out the shortest amount of time and is coming up on two years of being available since it was released in November 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular collections of skins are related to the most popular individual cosmetics listed above. K/DA stands out as one of the most popular sets of skins of all time while PROJECT and Star Guardian skins are also immensely popular.

With new PROJECT skins now released and other cosmetics always in the works, perhaps we’ll see some other skins dethrone these in time.