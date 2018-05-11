League of Legends Teases New Champion, Pyke: The Bloodharbor Ripper

Earlier last month, we received a few new details about a new champion coming to the Nexus; an aggressive support character with an affinity for all things aquatic. Previously teased in April’s Champion Roadmap, the team over at Riot Games just gave us a brand new video for players to enjoy.

“Pyke’s shipmates watched him drown. In his eyes, all of Bilgewater is guilty.”

As seen in the teaser trailer above, this new champion is infinitely creepier than we originally thought and from what we’ve seen, he could be a dominating force in the bot lane.

Riot Games has previously warned fans to “Never Turn Your Back on the Sea,” and now we can definitely see why. “Let’s reset a bit and wade right into the next champion we’re adding to the list,” Riot Reav3 said in the Champion Roadmap back in April. “We felt it was time to execute on a new support with a darker, deeper thematic than most of our support cast. We also wanted to create an aggressive playmaker, someone who doesn’t just save a drowning ally, but who forces their enemies to drown themselves… by their own hands.”

From just this short teaser, we see a much darker backstory, much more sordid, and promising a very unique take to a Support character, one that we haven’t seen in quite some time. When Riot Games previously revealed what type of champion this character would be, they mentioned that it was time to shift direction a bit. Time to veer away from what’s been building up to be the norm. It’s a fantastic way to make the gameplay fresh, and if this was just the teaser? Consider us teased …

We still don’t have a release date yet for when he will be making his way into the game, but this teaser is the next solid set before his full reveal. What do you think about Pyke: The Bloodharbor Ripper so far? What are you hoping he brings to the game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!