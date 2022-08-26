League of Legends Patch Updates Udyr After Rework

Riot Games put out another mid-patch League of Legends update before the weekend to further adjust some of Udyr's abilities after the champion's rework. The changes implemented in this small, one-champion update affected three of Udyr's five different abilities and can be considered a net buff considering how two of them were made stronger while one was nerfed. These changes are now live as of August 26th, so Udyr players and those playing against the juggernaut should now see these changes in effect.

In what should be an unsurprising development for anyone who's been playing as or against Udyr since his rework, his W ability "Iron Mantle" which heals and shields him is the one that got nerfed. Both the healing and shielding elements of this ability got nerfed, so whether you're using this in its normal form as the Awakened variant many players opted for, it'll be weaker now.

Opposite this nerf was a buff for his Q ability, Wilding Claw, as well as for Blazing Stampede, the move on E which replaced the champion's iconic Bear Stance move. Wilding Claw now does more damage as the game goes on and points are invested into it while Blazing Stampede now grants Udyr more movement speed after its first level and similarly can stun the same enemy more frequently than before.

The patch notes for Udyr's mid-patch update can be seen in full below. If you're still a bit fuzzy on exactly what Udyr does, you can check out the full rundown of his abilities here.

Udyr's Mid-Patch Update

Q PHYSICAL DAMAGE 3/4.2/5.4/6.6/7.8/9% of target's maximum health ⇒ 3/4.4/5.8/7.2/8.6/10% of target's maximum health

Q PHYSICAL DAMAGE AD RATIO 4% per 100 bonus AD ⇒ 6% per 100 bonus AD

Q PHYSICAL ON-HIT DAMAGE 5/9/13/17/21/25 (+ 10% bonus AD) ⇒ 5/13/21/29/37/45 (+ 20% bonus AD)

W SHIELD STRENGTH 45/60/75/90/105/120 (+ 40% AP) (+ 2/2.6/3.2/3.8/4.4/5% maximum health) ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105/120 (+ 40% AP) (+ 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4% maximum health)