League of Legends Prestige Skins Will Take Longer to Unlock in Future Events

Prestige Edition skins earned from League of Legends events will take a bit longer to obtain in the future following some changes to events, but they still won’t take as long to unlock as they once did. Riot Games shared the latest on its plans for future events this week and laid out what appears to be a balance between the tasking requirements for unlocking Prestige Edition skins in the past and the changes during the most recent events that made those skins easier to obtain. The goal behind this latest thinking on Prestige Edition skins from events is to make them easier to obtain compared to past requirements but still a challenge that players must work towards.

Riot laid out its plans for the future Prestige Edition events in League in a weekly gameplay thoughts post which addressed several topics. Past events which first offered players Prestige Edition skins would take around four games a day to earn enough tokens to purchase the skin before the event ended. This was a hefty investment for some players who couldn’t commit that much time every day, so Riot dialed the requirements back to two or three games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top lane – more tower takes, kills, damage contributed. Balance framework adjustments to avoid power creep Events – Pass adjustments, getting a bit more narrative into events, agreed on need for a short event mode sometime without random champ selecthttps://t.co/QDLlkSuTbP — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) March 27, 2020

That daily play requirement was lowered even farther in the Night & Dawn and Mecha Kingdoms events which only required players to play fewer than two games a day. The latter event saw many more players getting their Prestige Edition Mecha Kingdoms Garen skins as well as Prestige Points since they didn’t have holiday commitments any longer. Because of this, Riot has opted to settle on two or three games a day – the middle ground tested previously – as the general requirement for being able to unlock a Prestige Edition skin from events.

“So, we made the choice while working on Galaxies earlier this year to reduce the tokens being granted such that it typically takes between two and three games per day to get a Prestige Skin,” said Riot Meddler. “We believe this will help keep them more exclusive, but because this requirement is significantly lower than the approximately four games per day required from events last year, we hope it still feels fun and fair to achieve.”

Riot Meddler added that the goal is for these Prestige Edition skins to be something players have to work toward in games, not just something that’s guaranteed because they bought an event pass.