League of Legends Creators Announce New Tellstones Tabletop Game

Riot Games announced on Saturday its next tabletop game called Tellstones: King’s Gambit. It’s the second game to be created by the League of Legends studio and pulls from League’s universe as a game people play throughout Demacia, a region found in the larger world known as Runeterra. Riot has also set up a dedicated tabletop team of developers within the studio and teased that this isn’t the only game of its kind that’s being worked on.

Details are slim right now on how Tellstones will be played, but Riot gave an overview of the game on Saturday to give an idea of what it’s about. It’s a “bluffing game with perfect information,” Riot said, and it can be played by two to four players.

A site set up for the new tabletop game shows off some of the artwork for it that’s also seen in the video above. There’s also a sign-up form on the site to make sure you stay up to date on the latest Tellstones news if you’re interested.

Greg Street, lead for the IP team at Riot, made an appearance in the video above to share some insights into the plans for the League universe in 2020 which included the new tabletop projects.

“Variants of Tellstones are played throughout Runeterra, and we’re working hard to make sure you feel like you’re holding a piece of the Demacian one in your hands,” said Street. “We’re really committed to exploring this space, so we’ve established a Riot tabletop team. We’re going to explore a lot of different types of games, some big, some small. We really hope that they’re all something you love.”

League players will recall that Demacia is the anti-mage territory full of pristine structures and royalty with champions like Lux, Garen, and Galio residing there. Riot didn’t mention anything about other variants of this game being available besides the Demacian one, but considering how diverse Runeterra is with its regions, it certainly sounds like seeing other variants of this in the future is a possibility.

Riot previously released Mechs vs Minions years ago, a tabletop game consisting of Yordles piloting mechs and a ton of minions. Several waves of the game have been released since then, and the game itself can be found here if you want to see Riot’s past tabletop efforts.