Arcane: League of Legends Funko Pop Wave 2 Is Up For Pre-Order

With the second and final season of Arcane in the books at Netflix, Funko has launched a new wave of Pop figures that includes Champion Viktor, Caitylin, and Mel. This follows figures of Jinx, Vi, Ekko, Silco and Heimerdinger with Poro that launched back in October. You can get your pre-order in for both waves of Arcane Funko Pops here at Entertainment Earth now. Pre-orders for Wave 2 are also available here on Amazon. Details on the aforementioned League of Legends wave can be found below.

Arcane: League of Legends Funko Pops Wave 1

The last time we saw a Funko Pop wave inspired by The League of Legends franchise was way back in 2016. However, the time is right for a comeback given the success of the Arcane series on Netflix. The new wave of League of Legends Funklo Pops includes Riven, Ahri, Lucian, Senna, and Viego. You can find them here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. You can check out all of this week’s new Funko Pop releases right here.

Why Arcane Is Ending After Two Seasons

Arcane: League of Legends has officially come to an end after two seasons, and wrapped up its run as one of the most expensive to produce animated series of all time. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the franchise won’t be continuing, it just won’t be continuing in its current form. Arcane series co-creator Christian Linke spoke to ComicBook earlier this year about the decision to end the animated series after two seasons, and explained that it was always the plan to bring the story to an end at this point.

“We always had a story in mind with a beginning and an end. I think it was really just the character arcs. We knew that there was a specific thing we wanted to do,” Linke said. “We didn’t necessarily have a specific episode count in mind, but we always knew it would be a finite story. It wasn’t this open-ended concept for a series. It was pretty organic for us so there was never this question of, ‘Oh, when will it end? We don’t know.’ We knew from the start.” But while this is the end of the story, this could eventually lead to more League of Legends stories within the wider world of the franchise.

Originally created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee for production studio Fortiche, in partnership with League of Legends parent company Riot Games, Arcane Season 2 returned in three acts with the final batch of episodes launching on November 23rd.

“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”