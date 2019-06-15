Riot Isn’t Ruling Out a Mobile Version of League of Legends’ Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games is working its way towards releasing League of Legends’ new Teamfight Tactics mode on the PBE before it heads to the live servers, a mode that brings League players an experience totally unlike the one they’re used to. The mode that was revealed last week puts players on a board where they’ll play against other players who all use champions and items to their advantage while the armies auto-battle their way to victory. It’s a game mode that seems like it’d be a possible fit for a mobile platform, and Riot said it’s not ruling that out.

If you’re familiar with Dota Auto Chess, you’ll already see the similarities between that spin-off mode and Teamfight Tactics. For anyone who hasn’t experienced the budding new genre yet, you’d be forgiven for thinking Teamfight Tactics and its board resembled something you might see on a mobile format. Riot’s Ed “SapMagic” Altorer, the senior design manager for gameplay at Riot and the UX lead for Teamfight Tactics, responded to some questions about the game mode on Twitter, several of which pertained to a potential mobile release. Altorfer said Riot won’t rule anything out about Teamfight Tactics going mobile, but the goal for now is to get the PC version up and running “with no compromises.”

A: We wouldn’t rule out anything, including a mobile version of TFT at some point…having said that, right now we’re focused on getting the PC version right—with no compromises—first.#loldev #tft pic.twitter.com/CT2LTkyRiq — SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) (@RiotSapMagic) June 14, 2019

Other questions Altorfer gave helpful answers to included inquiries like how many champions there would be in the mode when it launches and whether or not we’ll be able to use skins on our champs. Around 50 characters will be in the mode with more added as time goes on, the designer said, but there aren’t any plans at the moment to let players use their skins for Teamfight Tactics champions. At least you’ll have Little Legends at your disposal to customize your Teamfight Tactics experience and have someone on the sidelines cheering you on, win or lose.

“With the introduction of Teamfight Tactics, we’re excited to bring a whole new personalization option to League: Little Legends,” Riot said about the new Little Legends. “These critters will be your avatar in TFT, dancing, emoting, animating, and generally showing off. After your first few games, you’ll unlock your first LL just by playing.”

Teamfight Tactics is expected to release on the PBE servers on June 18th for testing before it’ll head to live servers, though there’s a chance that date changes.