‘League of Legends’ Is Testing “Major Aatrox Changes”

Some major changes for Aatrox are in the works that give League of Legends’ first Darkin champion back some of his mobility and change how his ultimate work. The proposed adjustments are regarded as “major Aatrox changes,” and though they’re not guaranteed to ship, they’re tentatively scheduled to be released in Patch 9.9. Those who play Aatrox will notice that the adjustments will revert some of the changes made several updates ago in Patch 9.3.

Jeevun “Riot Jag” Sidhu, a senior game designer at Riot Games who worked on Aatrox, shared some of Riot’s current plans for the champion on Twitter in a thread that explained what’s happening and why. Targeting Patch 9.9 for the changes, the Rioter said the primary goal is to “buff him for normal play while dropping his power in professional play.” This goal will be achieved by reducing the power of Aatrox revive ability, though the ultimate’s also getting some extra effects.

A preview of what’s changing in Aatrox’s kit can be seen below with the adjustments focused on the champion’s Umbral Dash and World Ender abilities.

Umbral Dash (E)

[RETURNED] :: Now has 2 charges, from 1

[RETURNED] :: Cooldown between casts to 3/2.5/2/1.5/1

[RETURNED] :: Charge cooldown to 22/19/16/13/10 (3/5) — Jeevun Sidhu (@RiotJag) April 10, 2019

World Ender (R)

Cast time :: .5 >>> .25

Revive Self Slow :: 25% >>> 99%

Revive Heal:: 10-50% Max HP >>> 30% Max HP

[NEW] :: Now also fears enemy champions on cast for 1 second (4/5) — Jeevun Sidhu (@RiotJag) April 10, 2019

[NEW] :: Aatrox now only revives if he gets a takedown during World Ender

[NEW] :: Takedowns extend World Ender by 5 seconds, reset The Darkin Blade (Q)’s cooldown, and add 1 charge of Umbral Dash (E) (5/5) — Jeevun Sidhu (@RiotJag) April 10, 2019

Around the same time that Riot Games released the changes for Aatrox in Patch 9.3 that put him in his current state, there were talks of adjusting his ultimate, too, though those never shipped with the update. This new effect on his ultimate gives Aatrox an ability akin to Master Yi’s ultimate that gets extended every time the champion is involved in a takedown. Riot Jag also said in one of the tweets that there’s a chance an additional effect will be added to Aatrox’s ultimate.

While these changes are currently planned for a Patch 9.9 release, there’s always the chance they won’t ship in their current form or at all.

