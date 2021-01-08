League of Legends Players Can Now Vote on the Next Champion Rework

✖

Riot Games is gearing up for another League of Legends champion rework, and once again, it’s leaving it up to the community to decide which champion will be worked on next. The champions that players can now vote on for consideration for the next rework are Shyvana, Nocturne, Udyr, Skarner, and Quinn. The first of those two were candidates for reworks that appeared in the last champion rework vote as well but did not get enough votes to put them next in line for an update.

The vote for the next champion rework is live now, Riot Games announced after its Season 2021 preview, and you can cast your vote from inside the League of Legends client itself. Voting is open from now until the end of the day on January 19th, so be sure to cast your vote for the champion who you think deserves the rework most before the voting period closes.

Choose a Champion!

📢Make your case: Which Champ deserves the next VGU? 🐅Udyr

🦅Quinn

🐉Shyvana

😱Nocturne

🦂Skarner ☑️Head to the client to vote now! Details here: https://t.co/fHnwAreFM5 pic.twitter.com/IqIFjO0kAC — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 8, 2021

Over on the announcement post on the League site regarding the votes, Riot Games offered some insights into its goals for the different champion reworks should a particular champion be elected the winner. For Udyr, Riot said to expect “major improvements” in his art and a kit where all his forms felt impactful. If Shyvana is chosen, Riot hopes to further differentiate her human form from her dragon form and to make the latter more destructive. Nocturne would keep his ultimate while getting a new base kit and visuals to make him even creepier, Skarner would be rebuilt “from the ground up” while still being able to kidnap enemies with his ultimate, and Quinn’s kit would be redesigned so that it “feels more like you’re teaming up with Valor.”

In theory, only one of these champions will be selected for the next rework, but we could always end up with two winners again. The last time the community vote was conducted, the votes for both Fiddlesticks and Volibear were so close that Riot elected to update both champions anyway.

League players who’ve been keeping up with the Champion Roadmaps will recall that there’s another Visual and Gameplay Update being worked on for a different champion other than Dr. Mundo’s and the one for whichever champion wins this vote. It hasn’t been announced which champion is getting that VGU, but we know now that the update has been delayed and the winner of the community vote will be next in line after Mundo.