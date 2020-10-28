League of Legends: Wild Rift Cinematic Trailer Released

League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular PC video game League of Legends from developer Riot Games, has released an all-new cinematic trailer. The new trailer features various characters from the game like Yasuo, Ahri, and more, but the focus is largely on Jinx, the gun-toting, blue-haired mischief maker.

The new cinematic trailer, which features the song "You Really Got Me" from 2WEI, Hanna Leess, Kataem, and Marvin Brooks, was released as part of the expansion of League of Legends: Wild Rift's Regional Open Beta. As of today, players in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand can participate in the Regional Open Beta. Those of us in the Americas will, as of right now, be waiting until Spring 2021.

Jinx can’t hardly wait to jump into Wild Rift. Watch the cinematic trailer now! 🎵 You Really Got Me (ft. 2WEI, Hanna Leess, Kataem, Marvin Brooks) 🎬 https://t.co/ZPk5GRIi7n pic.twitter.com/w0AUZEBKTE — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

The Regional Open Beta is NOW LIVE in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand! Read more: https://t.co/9arB71eMu1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 28, 2020

League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas, and will continue to do so. As noted above, the new beta won't actually reach the Americas until Spring 2021. League of Legends is currently available for PC and Mac. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

