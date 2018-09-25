‘League of Legends’ Is Getting a Worlds Pass and Tons of Loot

Riot Games revealed a new ticket item called a Worlds Pass that gives League of Legends players a chance to earn special Tokens and redeem them for different loot options.

Ahead of the 2018 World Championship that’s starting soon, Riot Games shared the event trailer above alongside the Worlds Pass announcement on Tuesday. With a price set at 1,650 RP and the event running form Sept. 27 – Nov. 19, the Worlds Pass sets buyers up to receive unlimited Worlds Tokens, some of which will be given to Worlds Pass owners at the start and others earned by completing matches. Since the Worlds Tokens are unlimited, players can purchase what they want along the way or save up for the top-tier prize: The Prestige Edition of a new Popstar Kai’Sa skin that costs 2,500 Worlds Tokens.

“Earn Worlds Tokens by completing missions and/or with your Worlds Pass for an unlimited token earn rate, then redeem them in the event shop,” Riot Games’ announcement said. “Make sure to check back often as new rewards come in throughout the event.”

From costs that range as little as 50 Worlds Tokens to the premium version of the upcoming Kai’Sa skin and everything in between, the different loot options that include a variety of projects are available for a wide spread of prices. A Worlds-themed Summoner Icon, Emote, Ward Skin, and borders for Championship skins are among the loot options that will be available once the Worlds Pass is purchasable. Golden Chromas for Championship skins seen in the trailer above are also available for current champion skins and the upcoming Championship Kha’Zix, each of those Chromas available for 400 Worlds Tokens. Missions that earn players these Worlds Tokens to buy loot come from a variety of objectives, all those missions seen here.

Breaking away from the Worlds trend but still buyable with the Worlds Tokens is some Tales from the Rift loot, Halloween-themed content that consists of a Summoner Icon, Emote, Ward Skin, and Border for the loading screen.

Just as players have seen in other events, Riot’s also selling a Worlds Orb that can be purchased with the Tokens. A Spooky Position Orb is also included in the Tales from the Rift content, both of those Orbs’ potential contents explained below.

Worlds Orb

1 random skin shard

15% chance to obtain bonus orange essence equivalent to the upgrade cost

5x multiplier to Gemstone and Mythic skin drop rates

Spooky Position Orbs

1 random skin shard for a selected position

15% Chance to obtain 2 additional skin shards for that position

5x multiplier to Gemstone and Mythic skin drop rates

League of Legends’ Worlds Pass can be purchased for 1,650 RP on Sept. 27 with the event shop’s loot available until Nov. 19.