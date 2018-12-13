Leaked ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Details Shows Marvel’s Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Were Almost Cast

New details have surfaced about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie that reveals a few very different ways the movie could have gone. According to a recent leak, it looks like Tom Holland and Chris Pratt were considered to play Sonic before the studio eventually signed Marsden and Schwartz.

Rumour: Check out this internal poster of the #SonicMovie that was allegedly made roughly a year ago. A sheet detailing possible candidates for the roles of Sonic and Officer Tom, assumedly prior to the signing of Marsden and Schwartz, was also seen here. Developing. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/boR7BjQ5Lt — 🎄 Tails’ Channel 🎄 (@TailsChannel) December 13, 2018

Both actors have a stellar portfolio but it seems that many Sega fans were pretty sad to see Holland didn’t make the cut. The actor that really rose to fame for his portrayal of Spider-Man is known for his incredible acting and charming personality outside of the roles he plays. He certainly has a huge fan base, one that is ruing the decision to cut him out.

Tom Holland as sonic… ok that sounds like it be fun — SilverShade54 (Under Construction) (@SilverShade54) December 13, 2018

THEY WERE GONNA CAST TOM HOLLAND AS SONIC???? AS IF I WASNT BLESSED FROM HIM PLAYING SPIDER MAN — JingleSpheres07 (@BlueSpheres07) December 13, 2018

I want to live in a world were Chris Pratt does both Sonic and Tom 😂 — Oh_No_Art (@Rachel88320408) December 13, 2018

Keep in mind, Paramount has not confirmed anything about the most recent leak to take everything seen above with a grain of salt. There is no proof that this isn’t fan-made and though it could very well be true, it’s safer to err on the side of caution.

For now, we know that Ben Schwartz will be voicing Sonic the Hedgehog while Jim Carrey will be taking on the role of his arch nemesis, Doctor Robotnik.

As for the film itself, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.

