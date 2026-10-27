Leaked Transformers: Reactivate Trailer Reveals the Cancelled Game’s Optimus & Megatron Team-Up

As if a voice from the grave, a newly leaked trailer for the canceled Transformers: Reactivate has surfaced, giving fans the most complete picture of what they could have experienced in the now-defunct Transformers project. The trailer was uploaded to X on October 26, 2026, for your viewing pleasure by user “EnderGuyZV2.” The trailer depicts combat from some of the Autobots’ most prominent players, including Bumblebee and Optimus Prime. The video also portrays vehicular action and combat in a desert setting. It’s a thrilling piece of work that was sadly shelved over a year ago.

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Give it a watch right here to see what we’ll all be missing:

Here it is the final trailer of transformers reactivate their latest version of the game. as you see totally different from what y'all ever seen. In it you can see: New York, Nevada desert and Cybertron. you can see bits of gameplay there and there and final designs of the cast. pic.twitter.com/qtq0bXHIw7 — 𝓔𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻🔛🔝 (@EnderGuyZV2) October 26, 2026

Famously, Transformers: Reactivate was unveiled at the 2022 Game Awards. Developed by Splash Damage, the game was positioned to be a third-person online action game set in the Transformers world. Unfortunately, the game faced significant setbacks in development, including multiple delays, which eventually resulted in the game being canceled in January of 2025. To add salt to the wound, the developer Splash Damage has since experienced multiple layoffs.

Very quickly after the project was shelved, gameplay footage surfaced online depicting Bumblebee in action. Now, over a year and a half later, fans have been given a further tease, at what could have been thanks to the latest, more complete trailer that has emerged online. The nature of the game’s online and offline components hasn’t been made clear. However, the trailer is prefaced by the user with insight that concludes the trailer was made in an attempt to pitch the game to other publishers and had failed. The game then “shifted” from being a largely online free-to-play experience to a single-player campaign with co-op elements. Take all of this with a grain of salt. However, the trailer clearly indicates a focused story campaign experience that sees the Autobots allying themselves with Megatron in a strikingly notable partnership to combat the Legion.

While the game did not feature the beloved voice actor of Optimus Prime, Peter Cullen, it’s also hard not to reflect on the pop culture icon’s recent passing. Optimus Prime: Awakening, a 12-minute animated short, still stands as Cullen’s final released performance as Optimus Prime. The voice behind the Autobot leader in Transformers: Reactivate is suspected to be that of Jon Bailey, who has a storied history with the Transformers franchise.

The explosive action depicted in the trailer suggests a potential Transformers campaign for the ages. Gunplay and melee weaponry, including a gnarly whip attack featured with Megatron as a player character, all highlight some of the best features of this now-defunct project. X user “Nem – TFR Archives” also shared the footage but gave credit to “EnderGuyZV2” for the “discovery.” However, Nem indicates that they have a documentary regarding the development of Transformers: Reactivate in the works and is hoping to unveil the entire story behind the game’s rough development cycle. With that said, fans will have to satiate their desire for virtual Transformers action with this trailer for now.