Legends of Runeterra Has a Secret Meme Deck

Riot Games snuck a hidden deck in Legends of Runeterra that is all about the Poros. Earlier this month, Riot Games launched Legends of Runeterra as a free-to-play card game on PC and mobile devices. Thanks to an open beta that has lasted for months, players have figured out most of the game's tricks and the best decks to use in competitive play. However, it wasn't until earlier this week that an intrepid Reddit user discovered that the game's developers snuck a deck into the game that combines many of the game's early meme builds. The deck can be found by clicking on the Import Deck tab and then copying the deck code that is used as an example.

While the deck isn't a very strong one, it does combine some of the more hilarious and obnoxious tactics players have used in Legends of Runeterra so far. The deck is anchored by Teemo, who plants Poison Puffcaps in opponent's deck, and can be a huge nuisance if he can't be killed. The deck also uses a dreaded Professor Von Yipp and Poros combo that would turn the usually cute and harmless creatures into actual menaces, and a Heart of the Fluft that can take all of those Poros and turn it into a devastating Fluft of Poros card that combines the stats of all of those Poros into one super card.

Luckily, Riot Games' own meme deck doesn't fully commit to any one strategy, meaning that this deck won't actually find its way into the top tiers of ranked play. Still, it's fun to see that Riot Games has snuck in some Easter eggs and has acknowledged some of their new games' more hilarious deck builds all at the same time.

Legends of Runeterra is available now on mobile devices and PCs. The game is free to play and doesn't require a ton of microtransactions to build a solid deck, so card game players should give it a try today.

