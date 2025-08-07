New Update From LittleBigPlanet Developer Is Not What PlayStation Fans Wanted

LittleBigPlanet and its sequels were regarded as some of the best platformers around. Fans have been desperate for a new game in the original series after Sack Boy: A Big Adventure, but Astro Bot seems to have replaced the series for Sony’s flagship platformer adventure. To add fuel to this fire, Media Molecule, the original team behind LittleBigPlanet, has made an announcement that practically seals the series’ fate.

David Smith, the founder of Media Molecule and one of the original creators of Sack Boy and LittleBigPlanet, is stepping down as Gameplay Director for Media Molecule to follow his own creative projects. This appears to be the final nail in the coffin for the LittleBigPlanet series, as it is hard to imagine it coming back without one of its creators.

Fans expressed their sorrow for Sack Boy following this announcement. Sack Boy and LittleBigPlanet were Sony’s mascots for quite some time, but ultimately, the adorable platformer has seemingly been replaced by Astro Bot. Astro Bot won numerous awards and proved to be one of the best 3D platformers ever made, so it is easy to see why Sony wants to focus more on Team Asobi’s Astro Bot.

A heartfelt farewell, but far from a goodbye! We send David off with all our best wishes as he embarks on his next adventure. Here's a message from David himself. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oyilfIoWgF — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) August 6, 2025

After Smith’s announcement, fans also expressed their support for the creator and can’t wait to see what he comes up with next. Smith did not provide many details on his future plans, but did tease that he may return to Media Molecule to assist on projects. With more and more of the old guard leaving, however, there is speculation this could signal a new era for the UK studio, and a new era that does not include LittleBigPlanet.

Media Molecule has teased a new project for PlayStation 5 but did not reveal much. With this latest announcement, it’s hard to imagine this game will be related to Sack Boy or LittleBigPlanet and will likely be something new. This announcement came in 2023 after Media Molecule ended support for Dreams, so David Smith likely had some input on the game, and fans may see some of that LittleBigPlanet charm.