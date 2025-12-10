Lost PS1 Game Has Re-Released Fully Remastered

This PlayStation game has never been released outside of Japan since its debut 26 years ago, but it is finally set to launch in the West this month. While it wasn’t a surprise to see games released exclusively in Japan during this time, it was disappointing that these releases never made their way to other regions. Developers and publishers have been fixing this by rereleasing games through remasters or online subscriptions, such as Nintendo Online. Fortunately, this is the case for this title.

Publisher XSEED Games has officially released Milano’s Odd Job Collection, a remaster of a classic PS1 game that never left Japan. It revolves around 11-year-old Milano, who must perform a series of jobs throughout the summer. These offer various mini-games to enjoy, and the game made quite a splash when it was first released on the PlayStation all those years ago.

The remaster keeps the game fairly authentic to the original, but makes some major adjustments and improvements. With its Western release, players can enjoy full English text and voiceovers, but the original Japanese is also available with English subtitles. Milano’s Odd Job Collection also offers improved load times, save states, and a rewind feature that updates the game for modern audiences.

Milano’s Odd Job Collection fits right in with cozy gamers thanks to its work-life balance. Stakes are never too high, but players can rest and relax at home through decorating Milano’s home, petting her uncle’s cat, stargazing from her bedroom window, or enjoying what she has purchased with her money.

Each job in Milano’s Odd Job Collection offers exciting mini-games that keep the gameplay varied. These include working as a nurse, delivering pizza, helping in a fruit orchard, and many more. This all comes to life in beautifully updated 32-bit aesthetics and will give players a wave of nostalgia for the PS1 era visuals.

Milano’s Odd Job Collection is no longer confined to the PS1 thanks to this remaster of the Japanese-only 1999 release on December 9th. It is available digitally for $14.99 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A free Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack is also planned to be released for free on December 22nd in the Americas and EMEA.

As the gaming industry has evolved, remasters and remakes have become increasingly prevalent. This doesn’t always mean that region-exclusive games are revived, but it does include titles like Milano’s Odd Job Collection. Games previously locked to older consoles like Final Fantasy Tactics and Trails in the Sky have been brought to new audiences thanks to this practice, and players can expect many more in the future.

