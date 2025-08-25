Madden 26 Players Quitting Game Over “Shocking” Issue

Each year EA releases a new Madden game, and each year the product seemingly gets worse. As our official review of the game highlights, everything feels either broken or half-baked. Meanwhile, there are issues and bugs that have been in the series for years at this point. In particular, Madden NFL 26 is loaded with issues. Sometimes these issues are clearly the result of a lack of oversight, but also sometimes EA actively and purposefully implements features that players ending up hating. Above all though, the game is buggy. And these bugs don’t just break the football sim’s immersion, but often ruin the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To this end, one of the top posts on the Madden Reddit page this week highlights just about everything wrong with the NFL game. In overtime, one player found themselves defending a 4th and 2 on the 50-yard line in overtime. Now, the player had already scored a touchdown in overtime, so the CPU had no option but match the touchdown. Except the CPU didn’t go for it on 4th and 2. With the game on the line, with no option but to go for it, the CPU decides to punt the ball on 4th and 2, ending the game.

“I’m Done”

As you would expect, this absolutely floored the player, who claims they are “done” with the game, which they claim “needs a complete makeover.” Of course, in isolation this post probably would not resonate that much or be that noteworthy, but it is not an isolated issue. It is one of many comically frustrating issues with the game, as the comments get at.

“I saw another post on here where the same thing happened, but the CPU was in field goal range so they kicked a field goal,” reads another comment, showing this is not a freak issue, but a common one.

A second comment adds: “Shocking. Who could have possibly predicted that a game that’s been s****y for 10 years would continue being s****y?”

In the build up to release, EA put a big emphasis on Madden NFL 26 making Madden fun again, but by all accounts it appears it to be the same game as last year, with marginal improvements, and perhaps even buggier and more weighed down by poor game design than even the last couple installments. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you been enjoying this year’s new Madden?