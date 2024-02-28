Madden NFL 24 Title Update 9 Revealed With Patch Notes

The NFL season might be over, but the developers at Electronic Arts continue to churn out updates for Madden NFL 24. While most of the team is likely working hard on the next game in the long-running franchise, Title Update 9 was revealed earlier today. It gives fans a re-shuffling of X-Factors and brings Season 5 to Ultimate Team. With Madden NFL 25 likely to be revealed in the next few months, this might be the last major update we see, especially when it comes to X-Factors. Interestingly, no Kansas City Chiefs players were given new X-Factors with this update, despite winning the Super Bowl (as predicted by Madden NFL 24).

Instead, players have two linebackers hopping into the fray with Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Matt Milano (Buffalo Bills). Joining those two are CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions). Outside of the shuffling of X-Factors, Title Update 9 includes a substantial tuning update for the fatigue system. EA has reverted a previous change to the fatigue system, and players should now feel like their pass rushers won't be as tired as they were before the update. Madden NFL 24 is also bringing Season 5 to Ultimate Team with this update, which includes a new Field Pass featuring Derrick Henry as the ultimate reward.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Title Update 9. Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Madden NFL 24 Title Update 9 Patch Notes

Season 5 The Ultimates of #Madden24 is Here! 👑



Welcome back to Gridiron Notes. This is where you can receive the most up-to-date information about any changes coming to our game. In today's Title Update we have an update for you regarding Fatigue affecting your players and the final X-Factor shuffle for the Madden 24 Season. Let's dive in and see what changes are in today's Title Update.

GRIDIRON NOTES

X-Factor Postseason Shuffle

NEW X-FACTORS

CeeDee Lamb X-Factor: Rac 'Em Up

Josh Allen X-Factor: Unstoppable Force

Kyle Hamilton X-Factor: Reinforcement

Matt Milano X-Factor: Reinforcement

Amon-Ra St. Brown X-Factor: Double Me



NEW SUPERSTARS

Kyle Juszczyk

Laremy Tunsil

Nico Collins

Chris Lindstrom

Antoine Winfield Jr.

Denzel Ward

David Njoku

Trey Hendrickson

Evan Engram

Travis Etienne Jr.

Derrick Brown

Creed Humphrey

Isaiah Pacheco

Frank Ragnow

Penei Sewell

Sam LaPorta

Raheem Mostert

Kyren Williams

Breece Hall

DOWNGRADED X-FACTORS

Von Miller

Josh Jacobs

Demarcus Lawrence

Austin Ekeler

Terry McLaurin

DOWNGRADED SUPERSTARS

Cameron Jordan

Kevin Byard

Dallas Goedert

Ryan Jensen

Mekhi Becton

Kyle Pitts

Shaq Barrett

Daniel Carlson

Younghoe Koo

Diontae Johnson

Tony Pollard

GAMEPLAY

Fatigue Tuning Update – We have now reverted the Fatigue changes where defenders would get a severe fatigue penalty when pass rushing and engaging in a block with a blocker that was significantly bigger than the defender.

DEV NOTE – Though the concept of this new fatigue penalty was something that was correct in premise, the application resulted in too many undesired artifacts that hindered the end user's playing experience. We do plan to revisit this in the future and possibly implement a more comprehensive version in an upcoming title.

MADDEN ULTIMATE TEAM

Stability and Server Disconnection fixes.

SUPERSTAR MODE

General Stability fixes

SEASON 5

Season 5 is here and so is a new Field Pass loaded with new rewards and player items to earn like T.J. Watt, Andrew Whitworth, Keyshawn Johnson, and Patrick Peterson! Let's take a look at these new player items that were revealed last night and will be available starting today.

The annual NFL Combine is coming and we are so excited to show you what is on the way! Be sure to tune into Good Morning Madden tomorrow morning at 10:30AM ET live on Twitch for a full reveal, but for now here is a special early teaser of some players items that will be revealed tomorrow.

Cowboys fans, did we have a surprise for you this week as well! We released some player items that for sure were exciting. While we're at it, let's take a look at who just arrived on Monday and also look at some of the fantastic Weekly Wildcard Player Items that will arrive today as well!

And that is a wrap! Thank you all so much for tuning in to the Gridiron Notes! Be sure to tune into Good Morning Madden on Twitch and MaddenNFLDirect for more updates and announcements.

– The Madden Team