Madden NFL 24 Week 7 Roster Update Moves One Kansas City Chief Player Closer to the 99 Club

Week 7 in the NFL featured several big games against some of the league's best teams, including a massive win for the Philadelphia Eagles over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night. However, the big winner (at least in terms of Madden NFL 24's ratings) was the Kansas City Chiefs. In taking down the Los Angeles Chargers, the team got some big upgrades in key positions, bringing defensive tackle Chris Jones one step closer to joining teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the coveted 99 Club. Let's take a look at this week's biggest risers and fallers in Madden NFL 24.

Madden NFL 24 Week 7's Biggest Risers

As mentioned, Chris Jones is the big winner this week, though San Francisco 49ers MLB Fred Warner was also boosted to 97 OVR (despite his team losing to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night). Lamar Jackson continues to look like a potential MVP candidate (though it'll be hard to top Mahomes) and got a nice boost this week. Plus, with the Vikings pulling a big upset in primetime, several players have gotten an upgrade this week. Here are all of the big risers in Madden NFL 24's Week 7 update:

DT Chris Jones – 97 OVR (+1)

MLB Fred Warner – 97 OVR (+1)

WR A.J. Brown – 95 OVR (+1)

FS Jessie Bates III – 95 OVR (+1)

C Jason Kelce – 94 OVR (+1)

QB Lamar Jackson – 94 OVR (+2)

CB Darius Slay Jr. – 93 OVR (+1)

WR Keenan Allen – 91 OVR (+1)

SS Harrison Smith – 90 OVR (+1)

SS Talanoa Hufanga – 90 OVR (+1)

LT Christian Darrisaw – 89 OVR (+2)

LT Jordan Mailata – 89 OVR (+1)

HB Travis Etienne Jr. – 89 OVR (+1)

TE Dallas Goedert – 88 OVR (+1)

MLB Foyesade Oluokun – 88 OVR (+2)

LOLB Josh Allen – 88 OVR (+1)

LT Kolton Miller – 88 OVR (+1)

RE Chase Young – 87 OVR (+2)

LT Trent Brown – 87 OVR (+2)

HB Breece Hall – 85 OVR (+1)

Madden NFL 24 Week 7's Biggest Fallers

On the other side of the coin, there were several top-tier players who fell off a bit this week. The most notable drop is probably Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who continues his recent string of up-and-down performances. Here are the biggest fallers in Week 7:

WR Davante Adams – 94 OVR (-1)

SS Derwin James Jr. – 93 OVR (-1)

QB Josh Allen – 93 OVR (-1)

RE Von Miller – 93 OVR (-1)

DT Jonathan Allen – 91 OVR (-1)

WR Amari Cooper – 90 OVR (-1)

C Frank Ragnow – 90 OVR (-1)

HB Austin Ekeler – 88 OVR (-1)

ROLB Matt Milano – 87 OVR (-1)

RE Grady Jarrett – 86 OVR (-1)

WR Calvin Ridley – 85 OVR (-1)

Madden NFL 24 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.