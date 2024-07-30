Madden NFL 25 Announces Running Back Ratings, Second 99 Club Member

Yesterday, Madden NFL 25 kicked off its “Ratings Week” by giving players their first look at the full ratings for wide receivers and safeties. In that drop, we learned that Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is officially the first member of the 99 Club, taking over Minnesota Vikings stud Justin Jefferson for the top spot at the position. Today’s ratings drop includes the ratings for every running back and defensive lineman in Madden NFL 25. This drop also includes the second member of the 99 Club, with Madden 25 cover athlete and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joining the rarified air.

It’s not too surprising to see McCaffrey get that 99 OVR rating. After all, he is the cover star for Madden NFL 25. While the team doesn’t always give the rating to its cover athletes (Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen was rated 94 OVR in Madden NFL 24, for example), McCaffrey has established himself as the best player at his position and led the Niners to the Super Bowl where they nearly took down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking of those Chiefs, Kansas City has the highest-rated defensive lineman this year with DT Chris Jones grabbing a 97 rating. Below, you’ll find the full rundown on the Top 10 running backs and defensive linemen in EA Sports Madden NFL 25:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top 10 Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers) – 99 OVR Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) – 96 OVR Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) – 94 OVR Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) – 92 OVR Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) – 91 OVR Travis Etienne Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 90 OVR Josh Jacobs (Green Bay Packers) – 89 OVR Aaron Jones (Minnesota Vikings) – 88 OVR Kenneth Walker II (Seattle Seahawks) – 88 OVR Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs) – 87 OVR Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 87 OVR

Top 10 Defensive Linemen

DT Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs) – 97 OVR DT Dexter Lawernce II (New York Giants) – 95 OVR DT Quinnen Williams (New York Jets) – 94 OVR LE Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens) – 92 OVR RE Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 90 OVR RE Derrick Brown (Carolina Panthers) – 90 OVR DT Vita Vea (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 90 OVR DT Jonathan Allen (Washington Commanders) – 89 OVR DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders) – 88 OVR DT DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis Colts) – 87 OVR DT Kenny Clark (Green Bay Packers ) – 87 OVR

Madden NFL 25 will continue dropping ratings throughout the week, potentially revealing more members of this year’s 99 Club. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.