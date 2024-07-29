Madden NFL 25 Reveals First 99 Club Member

For the past week, developer Electronic Arts has been teasing fans that Madden NFL 25 would kick off its annual “Ratings Week” today, and the team delivered by dropping the rankings for wide receivers and safeties. Included in that drop was the reveal of the first member in the hallowed Club 99, which is the group of players each year that Madden recognizes as the best players in the game by giving them a 99 OVR rating. Last year, five players made the cut to start the year: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, LA Rams DE Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The first Madden NFL 25 99 player is a wide receiver, but Jefferson’s not getting top billing this year. Instead, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is the man of the moment.

The switch isn’t too surprising for NFL fans. Jefferson was electric last year, but injuries held him to only 10 games. The 24-year-old still ran up over 1,000 yards receiving, but Hill went for nearly 1,800 yards and added 13 touchdowns. Jefferson will try to reclaim his throne this year with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but it will beat Hill, especially with his 99 speed rating. Below, you’ll find the full breakdown of the Top 10 best wide receivers and safeties in Madden NFL 25:

Top 10 Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 OVR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) – 98 OVR CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) – 96 OVR A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) – 95 OVR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) – 95 OVR Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raider) – 94 OVR JaMarr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 OVR Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans) – 92 OVR Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) – 91 OVR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 91 OVR

Top 10 Safeties

Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons) – 97 OVR Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 94 OVR Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 93 OVR Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers) – 91 OVR Tyrann Mathieu (New Orleans Saints) – 91 OVR Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) – 90 OVR Kevin Byard III (Chicago Bears) 89 OVR Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 OVR Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins) – 88 OVR Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers) – 88 OVR

Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th, but remember that if you pick up either the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle with EA Sports College Football 25, you’ll get three days of early access along with all your other rewards.