Madden NFL 25 Reveals First 99 Club Member

For the past week, developer Electronic Arts has been teasing fans that Madden NFL 25 would kick off its annual “Ratings Week” today, and the team delivered by dropping the rankings for wide receivers and safeties. Included in that drop was the reveal of the first member in the hallowed Club 99, which is the group of players each year that Madden recognizes as the best players in the game by giving them a 99 OVR rating. Last year, five players made the cut to start the year: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, LA Rams DE Aaron Donald, Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The first Madden NFL 25 99 player is a wide receiver, but Jefferson’s not getting top billing this year. Instead, Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is the man of the moment.
The switch isn’t too surprising for NFL fans. Jefferson was electric last year, but injuries held him to only 10 games. The 24-year-old still ran up over 1,000 yards receiving, but Hill went for nearly 1,800 yards and added 13 touchdowns. Jefferson will try to reclaim his throne this year with rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, but it will beat Hill, especially with his 99 speed rating. Below, you’ll find the full breakdown of the Top 10 best wide receivers and safeties in Madden NFL 25:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Top 10 Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 OVR
- Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) – 98 OVR
- CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) – 96 OVR
- A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles) – 95 OVR
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions) – 95 OVR
- Davante Adams (Las Vegas Raider) – 94 OVR
- JaMarr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 OVR
- Stefon Diggs (Houston Texans) – 92 OVR
- Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers) – 91 OVR
- Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 91 OVR
Top 10 Safeties
- Jessie Bates III (Atlanta Falcons) – 97 OVR
- Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 94 OVR
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 93 OVR
- Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers) – 91 OVR
- Tyrann Mathieu (New Orleans Saints) – 91 OVR
- Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals) – 90 OVR
- Kevin Byard III (Chicago Bears) 89 OVR
- Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 OVR
- Jevon Holland (Miami Dolphins) – 88 OVR
- Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers) – 88 OVR
Madden NFL 25 launches on August 16th, but remember that if you pick up either the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle with EA Sports College Football 25, you’ll get three days of early access along with all your other rewards.