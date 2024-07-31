Madden NFL 25 Reveals Second 99 Club Player for the San Francisco 49ers

Over the last few days, developer Electronic Arts has been dropping ratings for new positions in Madden NFL 25 as part of its annual “Ratings Week.” First, fans got their first look at wide receivers and safeties, learning that Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has overtaken Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson as the only 99 Club player at the position. Then, Madden NFL 25 announced running backs and defensive linemen, revealing that cover athlete and San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is in the 99 Club. Today, the developers announced the full list of offensive linemen and edge rushers, giving 49ers fans even more great news with the newest member of the 99 Club.

Since joining the 49ers in 2020, Left Tackle Trent Williams has become a three-time First-Team All-Pro, solidifying his spot as the best player at his position. For edge rushers, two players tied at 98 OVR (just missing the 99 Club) with Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons and Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett. Interestingly, Garrett was a member of the 99 Club back in Madden 23, so it’s a bit surprising that he didn’t get the nod considering he’s coming off of his first Defensive Player of the Year award. Still, he can always move up during the season. Below, you’ll find the full rundown on the Top 10 offensive linemen and edge rushers in Madden NFL 25:

Top 10 Offensive Linemen

RT Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers) – 99 OVR RG Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys) – 97 OVR RT Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions) – 96 OVR RT Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles) – 95 OVR LT Tyron Smith (New York Jets) – 95 OVR RG Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons) – 94 OVR LT Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans) – 94 OVR LT Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 94 OVR C Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions) – 93 OVR C Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs) – 92 OVR

Top 10 Edge Rushers

RE Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 98 OVR RE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) – 98 OVR LE Maxx Crosby (Oakland Raiders) – 97 OVR LOLB T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 97 OVR LE Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) – 96 LE DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas Cowboys) – 91 OVR ROLB Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 91 OVR ROLB Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers) – 90 OVR ROLB Alex Highsmith (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 89 OVR RE Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) – 89 OVR

Madden NFL 25 will continue dropping ratings throughout the week, potentially revealing more members of this year’s 99 Club. Madden NFL 25 releases on August 16th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but remember that you get three days of early access if you preorder either the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.