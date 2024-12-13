Mafia: The Old Country Officially Reveals First Full Trailer, Release Window

It’s time to go to the mother country. Fully revealed during the Game Awards 2024, Mafia: The Old Country is bringing players back to San Celeste later next year. While a part of the trailer did leak online, the full one, seen below, looks to have captured the style and atmosphere of the Mafia series, all brought to life for current-gen consoles.

The trailer showcased just a taste of what players can expect from The Old Country. There’s a lot of action, with guns blazing and fights galore against other families. Still, it maintains those gripping dramatic moments that players grew to love. Mafia has always been a beacon for Grand Theft Auto-style gameplay with a narrative focus, which doesn’t seem to have changed here. Of course, the Godfather-like inspiration is seen throughout and well designed, finally giving players a chance to live out their mafia fantasy.

The project, helmed by Mafia III’s Hangar 13, is set to release in the Summer of 2025, though no specific date was given. The story follows Enzo Favara as he makes his way into the mafia world in 1900s’ Italy. Mafia: The Old Country will bring players back to Sicily, specifically the city of San Celeste. With it being in the 1900s’, this means the title will act as a prequel to the original Mafia, which is set in the 1930s. Still, the city of San Celeste was featured in Mafia II’s first chapter, so those who have played the entry will be treading some familiar grounds.

Mafia: The Old Country was rumored for a while prior to its reveal. Though, many of those called the project Mafia 4, as it is the fourth entry in the series. Still, the franchise was always expecting to have something in the works. Hangar 13, while not officially acknowledged by them, have been developing the title for a while, with rumors circling as early as 2021. Regardless, at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live, hosted by The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley, The Old Country was finally revealed with a stunning CGI trailer, complete with a voiceover talking about commitment to “the family”.

The series of Mafia started back in 2002 with the release of Illusion Software’s Mafia on the PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox. The first title followed the life of cab driver Tommy Angelo, who joins the Salieri crime family during the 1930s. Critics enjoyed the title, which felt like the perfect competition to Grand Theft Auto. The massive success of Mafia spawned two sequels, 2010’s Mafia II and 2016’s Mafia III. While the two titles didn’t get as much praise as the first, it still cemented the series as an enjoyable and narrative-focused alternative to Rockstar’s more modern settings. Mafia was also remade for modern consoles in 2020 by 2K and Hangar 13, under the title Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Mafia: The Old Country will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2025. For more details, visit the official website and social media.