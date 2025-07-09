Magic: The Gathering – Edge of Eternities Reveals 2 New Cards (Exclusive)

Coming hot off the heels of its Final Fantasy collaboration, Wizards of the Coast is ready to blast its popular trading card game, Magic: The Gathering, off into the far reaches of outer space. In its first space-opera, the next set, Edge of Eternities, brings players to the Sothera system with new mechanics and card types to explore, including the new artifact subtype, Spacecraft. Card reveals for the upcoming set have just begun, and we have an exclusive look at two new cards that will help players as they traverse the galaxy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Edge of Eternities card shown below is a Sorcery called Systems Override, which allows a player to gain control of a target artifact or creature and attack immediately, as it has haste. Additionally, it’ll prove useful for players playing with or against cards in the new set, as it gives an extra bonus if the card is a Spacecraft. The second card is a Kavu Scout called Terrapact Intimidator. It’s a low cost Creature card that allows the player to either obtain more land via Lander token, or go from a 2/1 to a 4/3 depending on a target opponent’s choice.

Here are the images and text for each Edge of Eternities card:

Systems Override (Sorcery)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Cost: 2 any land, 1 Mountain Gain control of target artifact or creature until end of turn. Untap that permanent. It gains haste until end of turn. If it’s a Spacecraft, put ten charge counters on it. If you do, remove ten charge counters from it at the beginning of the next end step.



Terrapact Intimidator (Creature – Kavu Scout)

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

Cost: 1 any land, 1 Mountain When this creature enters, target opponent may have you create two Lander tokens. If they don’t, put two +1/+1 counters on this creature. (A Lander token is an artifact with “cost 2 mana, tap, Sacrifice this token: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.”)



Make sure to check back here to see where other Edge of Eternities card previews will be revealed between today and July 15th. Additionally, interested players can keep an eye on the Magic: The Gathering website’s card image gallery to see every single card revealed thus far. This includes the full decklists for the pre-constructed Commander decks.

Magic: The Gathering players can expect to see Edge of Eternities hit store shelves on August 1st. Interested players can pre-order several different products from the set on Amazon right now. Players can also visit their local game stores and grab some of the set on launch day.

For those interested in the story of Magic: The Gathering and the upcoming Edge of Eternities set, Wizards of the Coast has been releasing episodes of The Magic Story Podcast that tell the tale of the upcoming set. The story is just about to come to a close, so anyone interested will want to keep their eyes peeled here.

Are you excited for the upcoming Edge of Eternities set for Magic: The Gathering? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.