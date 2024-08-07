First Major Balatro Gameplay Update Teased After Game Cross 2 Million Sales

Balatro became one of the big surprise hits of 2024 when it launched earlier this year. The roguelike, poker-based deckbuilder has been selling incredibly well across consoles and PC. Those numbers will only grow when Balatro eventually launches on iOS and Android devices. One thing that won’t be coming is a real-world gambling crossover, as creator LocalThunk recently announced he’d added it to his will that the Balatro IP can never be sold to a gambling crossover. That’s not all the big news coming out of the Balatro camp over the last few days, as LocalThunk took to Twitter today to reveal that the game has passed a huge milestone and is getting its first content update next year.

The new tweet from the official Balatro account revealed that the game has officially passed two million copies sold. That’s a huge milestone for a relatively small game after only about six months on the market. To celebrate that good news, LocalThunk also revealed that the game’s “first major gameplay update” is coming in 2025. The post didn’t reveal too much about what to expect from the forthcoming update, but did say, “This update will bring new ideas and strategies to the game and as a token of huge appreciation to the game’s brilliant and passionate community, the update will be completely free.”

That’s great news on its own, but it’s worth noting that the Balatro developers quickly followed up this announcement with another tweet saying, “We have two more surprises this summer, keep an eye out for some more exciting news!’ It’s hard to say exactly what those reveals will be, but it seems likely that one of them will be related to the mobile version of the game. After all, LocalThunk already announced a physical version of Balatro at the Summer Games Fest, so there’s not much else to reveal at this point. It’s unlikely LocalThunk is already working on a new project with that update currently in the works, but we’ll just have to wait and see what’s announced.

For now, players can pick up Balatro on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. You’ll be in good company if you do, considering two million other players have already hopped on the train. Plus, you now know that there’s even more content coming in 2025, making now a great time to jump in.