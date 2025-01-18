The 7 Best Mario Kart Courses that Need to Be in Mario Kart 9

Following the much-anticipated reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2, fans were given a first look at Mario Kart 9. As many Nintendo players know, this racing game is a household favorite, regardless of which Mario Kart title you pick up. Over 170 original tracks have been created throughout the series’ history, spanning older Mario titles to recent entries. Mario Kart 9 looks to bring a new original course to the title, but what about the tracks from previous Mario Kart classics?

Mario Kart 8 has over half of the tracks ever made for the series, so it’s questionable whether or not those courses will be returned for the newest installment. Regardless, the amount of fun that each track brings is unquestionable, bringing us to this list’s main focus. Out of all of the 170 (now 171) tracks, here are seven of the best Mario Kart courses that need to be in Mario Kart 9.

Coconut Mall

Appearance(s): Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Kart Tour

Get in Mario Kart fans, we are going shopping. This popular course was first introduced in the Flower Cup in Mario Kart Wii and has grown into a well-established track within the series. There is something so enjoyable about driving through the Coconut Mall, whether it’s driving up the escalators or listening to the soothing sounds of the courses’ music. While Mario Kart 9 will have up to 24 players, perhaps the mall could look to add an addition to the shopping center.

Bowser’s Castle

Appearance(s): Every Mario Kart game

There hasn’t been a Mario Kart title that hasn’t brought this track to the mix. Bowser’s Castle was introduced in 1992’s Super Mario Kart and has evolved over the years into an actual castle (the first game was only a track with lava on the sides). The latest version, which is in the Special Cup in Mario Kart 8, is based on Super Mario 3D Land, it could be interesting to see how the castle will be remodeled thanks to the introduction of Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Maka Wuhu

Appearance(s): Mario Kart 7

This entry might be a bit of a stretch, given the absence of new Wii Sports titles, but hear me out with this one. Maka Wuhu was introduced in the Star Cup for Mario Kart 7 and is based on Wuhu Island from Wii Sports Resort. This course differs from others since the track has no laps and is divided into three sections. At this point, adding something non-traditional to the Mario Kart series would be exciting. Seeing how the series didn’t have anti-gravity back then, bringing a course that scales the Wuhu Mountain could be a hit (just look out for paragliding Miis)

Toad’s Factory

Appearance(s): Mario Kart Wii

Another course that has been left in the tracks of the series comes from Mario Kart Wii. Toad’s Factory is the final course of the Mushroom Cup and it sees the creation of Item Boxes throughout the track. It’s an innovative course that hasn’t gotten any love from the Mario Kart series since it has yet to reappear as a classic course in future games. I believe that it’s time to go back to this track and showcase how some of the newer items are made, or perhaps, lean into the creation of the karts themselves.

Rainbow Road

Appearance(s): Every Mario Kart game

Similar to Bowser’s Castle, Rainbow Road has made its appearance in every iteration of the Mario Kart series. It’s one of the most popular courses and is a staple in the franchise itself, having appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Boasting a colorful facade, the track is known to be a hit with fans, regardless of whether you keep flying off the course ( I can’t be the only one, right?). It’s undeniable that this course will return to Mario Kart 9, but it will be interesting to see how they plan on approaching it, as there have been different variants over the years.

Waluigi Pinball

Appearance(s): Mario Kart DS, Mario Kart 7, Mario Kart Tour, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

While Rainbow Road might be a tough course for those who can’t drive without guardrails, Waluigi Pinball is the complete opposite. Known for its sharp turns and curves, this pinball machine track was introduced as the third racing course of the Flower Cup in Mario Kart DS. The course got a glow-up in Mario Kart Tour and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, making it more interesting to see exactly where the track will lead in Mario Kart 9.

Wario’s Gold Mine

Appearance(s): Mario Kart Wii, Mario Kart 8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A personal favorite course of mine, more the frantic roller coaster gameplay than the inability to stay on the track. Wario’s Gold Mine was part of the Flower Cup in Mario Kart Wii and has made its appearance once more in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as part of the Triforce Cup. The track is big enough for the player expansion, so there will be no shortage of fun (but maybe less room to ride on inside the cave). A blast from the past is sure to please the palette of those looking to return to the frantic gameplay experience that isn’t in all the Mario Kart courses.