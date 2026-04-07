Mario Tennis Fever Is Getting New Competition (And It’s Coming to Switch 1)

One of the first big Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives of 2026 was the first new Mario Tennis game in 8 years. And while that was an exciting addition to the lineup for those who already own a Switch 2, its exclusive status means that some tennis fans were left sitting on the sidelines. If you’re looking for a new tennis game with a star-studded roster, you just might be in luck with a newly announced game headed to the Switch.

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On April 7th, Gameloft announced Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis Next! for the Nintendo Switch. This game is a console version of the Apple Arcade Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis, a short-lived arcade game that was released in 2022. Now, a new and improved sequel is headed to consoles for the first time on May 28th. As its name suggests, the game brings familiar Nickelodeon characters to the tennis court to compete, with multiple game modes.

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! Swings Onto Nintendo Switch in May 2026

Image courtesy of Gameloft and Nickelodeon

The original Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis first arrived on Apple Arcade back in January 202 and was itself a follow-up to the 2015 mobile tennis game, Nickelodeon All-Stars Tennis. However, Extreme Tennis enjoyed less than a year of support before it was removed from Apple Arcade. Given its exclusivity to the iOS subscription platform, it didn’t enjoy the wide popularity you might expect from an arcade game with classic Nick characters. But now, it’s getting a new Nintendo Switch port.

While it’s not quite Mario Tennis, this upcoming game will likely scratch that itch for those who don’t yet have a Switch 2. The game brings a roster of 15 beloved characters from shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In initial screenshots from the Nintendo website, I spy Aang, Garfield, SpongeBob, Patrick, Angelica Pickles, and more. Each character will have multiple outfits and accessories to choose from, letting you customize your favorite Nick character’s look before heading to the court. While the game is largely a port of the original, it looks to be expanding to add additional modes and gameplay, as well.

In addition to 1v1 couch co-op tennis matches for up to 2 players, Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! will offer a single-player Story Mode, a competitive Tournament Mode, and fun mini-games. From the looks of it, the game will have a 2D/3D combination style that brings characters to life in a vibrant, colorful world. If you’re a Nickelodeon fan who also loves a good tennis game, this sounds like a great addition to your Nintendo Switch library.

Image courtesy of Gameloft and Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! releases for the originl Nintendo Switch on May 28th. As of now, it looks to be a digital-only release. The eShop listing is not yet live, so it’s unclear whether the game is confirmed to run well on the Switch 2.

Did you play the original Nintendo Extreme Tennis on Apple Arcade? What do you think about its follow-up coming to console? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!