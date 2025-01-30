Summer Game Fest 2025 Dates Announced

Summer Game Fest is returning with a splash this year. Following the success of the event in past years, Geoff Keighley will host the fifth annual Summer Game Fest on June 6th online and at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Furthermore, the SGF Play Days, where media and influencers get to try out the featured games and more, will also take place in Los Angeles from June 7th to June 9th. In recent years, the show has become a replacement for E3, one of gaming’s biggest expos that, unfortunately, was canceled for good in 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In terms of the main event, which will stream on all major platforms like YouTube and Twitch, Summer Game Fest will happen on June 6th from 2-4 pm PT. Following the presentation, which will last two hours, Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, which has been a staple showcase for indie developers, will stream for those who want a bit more from the smaller studios. For SGF Play Days, iam8bit returns to host the media-driven event in LA, letting journalists and influencers get hands-on with new titles coming soon, as well as talk to developers and leaders in the gaming industry. The full list of partners and sponsors will be revealed at a later time.

Summer Game Fest Returns in 2025 In June

Play video

With the end of E3, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has become the next best thing, as well as his Game Awards. Both projects were ones of his creation, with SGF spurring from the lack of E3 and Gamescom in 2020 due to COVID-19. While it was in a digital-only form then, it has since branched into a live show and expo of sorts, with the presentation portion being streamed for fans at home to watch. Unlike The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest’s live show will be just about gaming and gaming-related media, with no awards. Instead, developers will have some time to talk about their titles briefly on stage, as well as have surprise reveals and teases.

Compared to the first year SGF was done, where titles such as Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time were announced, last year’s presentation brought a ton of heavy hitters with it. For example, two of the six Game of the Year nominees for The Game Awards 2024, Black Myth: Wukong and Metaphor: ReFantazio, revealed new trailers. Alongside it, trailers for Star Wars Outlaws, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance II, and Monster Hunter Wilds were showcased. In terms of new reveals, Civilization VII, Alan Wake 2: Night Springs DLC, and Lego Horizon Adventures got their big premieres.

Summer Game Fest will stream live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on June 6th on all major streaming platforms, followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition. SGF: Play Days for Media + Influencers will be held from June 7th to June 9th, also in Los Angeles.