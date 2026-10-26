Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s New Doctor Doom DLC Is Adding a Mode Perfect For Roguelike Fans

Tribute Games has been teasing Marvel Cosmic Invasion‘s new expansion for some time, but now it has finally lifted the veil, or, in this case, green cloak. The Siege on Castle Doom is, as some guessed, a run-based mode that is focused on replayability. Essentially, it is roguelite mode centered around Doctor Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This expansion — which is still slated to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC on November 10th for an unknown price — has players going through Castle Doomstadt to stop the leader of Latveria from activating the Cosmic Inductor. There will be winding routes and buffs to choose from, which should offer some variety.

The Siege of Castle Doom Brings Roguelite Qualities to Marvel Cosmic Invasion

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Some of these buffs appears to be the typical slate of roguelike-esque boons that give players certain attributes or stat improvements, as seen in the above trailer. However, some of these enhancements are permanent ones made back at base, thanks to the lab of The Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards. Encounters and challenges will give players points to spend on 12 new upgrades meant to remix the battlefield. One may drop mines on the battlefield, while another could summon magical glyphs.

Doctor Doom also has his own tricks up his sleeve. His castle will be filled with various traps. Failing challenges grants debuffs. And taking too long will automatically kill players and make them start over. Thankfully, this literal doomsday clock is represented by a timer on the heads-up display.

The trailer not only has even more gameplay from Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom — both of which are the new playable characters in this expansion — but it also shows off some enemies players will face off against. These new foes include spear-wielding mages called Doom Bots, Thor’s sister Hela, and Doom himself. Conquering Doom will unlock new color palettes for each character who comes up victorious. Tee Lopes, the acclaimed composer of the original, is also making new music for this DLC.

The odds of The Siege of Castle Doom being a mini-roguelike or run-based mode were rather high. Not only is it a popular idea, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge‘s first expansion, Dimension Shellshock, was a wave-based survival mode. A more extensive run-based mode seems like a logical next step.

The Siege of Castle Doom is Cosmic Invasion‘s second piece of premium DLC, as its first expansion added Cyclops and The Thing. Along with minor updates that have addressed glitches and tweaked a few small settings, Cosmic Invasion has also seen one major free update. It added palettes inspired by other Marvel video games and implemented a handful of quality-of-life features such as highlighting dying players and splitting up the focus meter to make it more legible.

One huge update is planned for sometime later in 2026. However, it is unclear if this patch will launch alongside The Siege of Castle Doom in November. Tribute Games also hasn’t talked about supporting Cosmic Invasion after this second huge update and expansion, so the game’s future, if it has one, is murky.

Are you going to play this new run-based mode to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments.