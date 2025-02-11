Marvel Rivals Walks Back Mid-Season Rank Reset Following Outrage

Recently, Marvel Rivals confirmed the start date for the second half of its first season. Fans eager to step into the roles of The Thing or Human Torch were thrilled to have their official release date, but the response wasn’t all positive. NetEase also announced that players’ competitive ranks would be reset for the second half of the season, starting on February 21st. Players were pretty quick to note their concern about the precedent for ranks resetting every half season. With such quick turnarounds, many fans feared they wouldn’t be able to reach higher ranks. In response, Marvel Rivals has decided not to reset ranks on February 21st.

Reaching higher competitive ranks in Marvel Rivals isn’t just about clout. There’s also in-game rewards for hitting certain milestones. For instance, players who reach at least the Gold ranks will receive a special costume, while hitting the Grandmaster rank earns a Crest of Honor. Many fans were expecting to have the entire season to hit these marks and earn the associated rewards, as resetting competitive ranks mid-season is fairly uncommon. So naturally, they weren’t happy to learn that NetEase planned to drop all players by 4 divisions at the mid-season switch.

The Fantastic Four team in Marvel Rivals

Thankfully, the developer’s promise to listen to fan feedback and adjust accordingly proved true in this case. Less than a day after announcing the plans to reset ranks, Marvel Rivals released a revised plan for seasonal rank adjustment in response to the outpouring of negative responses and concerns.

Marvel Rivals Will Not Reset Ranks Every Half Season

In their statement regarding the seasonal rank adjustments, NetEase confirmed that the first half of the season will still end on February 21st as planned. Players already lined up to get their rank rewards, including the Gold rank costume and Crests of Honor, will still get them at that time. However, the rank reset is no longer happening mid-season. According to NetEase “players will retain their ranks and scores from the end of the first half.”

Thank you for all your passionate discussions and feedback. There wil be NO RANK RESET when the second half of the season begins! Check out the details here! https://t.co/zM4IWsVRw0 #marvelrivals pic.twitter.com/7Cpn3aiwUx — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 11, 2025

This change does not appear to mean that players will have more time to earn the current costume reward. Instead, players will be able to continue progressing towards new rewards. There will be a new Gold rank costume and new Crests of Honor, so while players can keep working towards Gold rank, the current costume reward looks set to expire on February 21st. The new requirement that players complete 10 matches in Competitive Mode and earn the associated rank to get rewards will still go into effect, as well.

The rest of the planned content for Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 will go forward as expected. Human Torch and The Thing will arrive and the story will progress as the game enters the second half of its first full season. Hopefully this news means many players can once again look forward to this mid-season shift with excitement, not competitive rank reset dread.

