Marvel Rivals Developer Announcing 2 New Games at Gamescom

Developer NetEase Games has been working toward the official launch of Marvel Rivals over the last several weeks. The 6v6 free-to-play hero shooter has had a few successful testing periods, with more on the way. However, NetEase has yet to give Marvel Rivals fans a firm release date for the hero shooter, leaving them waiting with bated breath for any new announcements. While today’s reveal that NetEase is bringing Marvel Rivals to Gamescom didn’t provide that release date, the developer might drop the date at the big event next month. Even if the team doesn’t, it’ll still be worth turning into whatever stream NetEase puts on because it revealed today that it’s announcing two new games this year.

Unfortunately, NetEase Games’ new announcement doesn’t give any hints about what these two unannounced games will be. It does say that the games can be “sampled” by Gamescom attendees, which suggests that both games will have playable demos. Either way, NetEase is seemingly pulling out all the stops for the European event with more opportunities to play Marvel Rivals and the two new unannounced titles.

Of course, that’s not the end of NetEase’s Gamescom lineup. The team also announced that showgoers can try out FragPunk, its other hero shooter that was first shown off at the Xbox Showcase 2024. Plus, fans can get hands-on with Once Human, the survival game that was the most played demo at this summer’s Steam Next Fest. Finally, the most exciting surprise might be that Grasshopper Manufacture’s Shadows of The Damned: Hella Remastered will be at the event.

However, it’s not the game that has people excited. Legendary game creators Suda51 and Shinji Mikami are visiting the show. Of course, both creators worked on the original game, but they’re both incredibly well-regarded in the Japanese development scene. Mikami is the director of the original Resident Evil and several of its sequels, while Suda51 is best known for games like Killer7 and the No More Heroes series. Hopefully, the two creators are also involved in one or both of the mystery announcements, though that’s probably just wishful thinking.

We’ll know for sure when Gamescom Opening Night Live kicks off on August 20th. NetEase has already confirmed that the unannounced games will have a presence at Geoff Keighley’s event, which will likely feature several other major announcements.