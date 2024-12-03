Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Leaks Ahead of Launch

Marvel fans are counting down the days until they can jump into the new superhero team PVP shooter, Marvel Rivals. In anticipation of the release, Marvel has been slowly revealing the playable characters, upcoming Twitch drop rewards, and a few gameplay details here and there. Monetization continues to be a hot topic of discussion, and while Marvel Rivals has shared some teasers about the Battle Pass, they have not yet confirmed the price or just what it will include. Yet thanks to a streaming mishap, more details than anticipated have leaked, giving players a firsthand look at what’s to come for the Season 0 Battle Pass.

Marvel Rivals will be a free-to-play game, which seasoned gamers understand to mean they can expect plenty of paid cosmetics, perks, and other paywalled features and items. The developers assure players that paid content will include “cosmetics and goodies” that won’t make the game pay to win. Naturally, the developers are focusing on getting players excited for what they can get just for downloading the game. Pushing the paid content will likely come later, as players get invested. That means specific details for what the monetization will look like have been few and far in between.

But, thanks to a first look from a streamer with early access, some viewers got a sneak peek at some of the upcoming paid items and in-game currency. With little confirmed information direct from the developers, gamers are taking this opportunity to speculate about what we’ll see in the Battle Pass portion of Marvel Rivals.

The leaked material includes the first page of the Season 0 Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals, with a few images of items up for grabs. Purple icons of what looks to be the in-game currency are also visible, and gamers speculate that this will be the Battle Pass currency. Based on the visible menu and how these things typically work, it’s likely these purple tokens will be used to unlock certain cosmetics, items, and features in the game.

The name of this currency hasn’t been officially confirmed, but a recent PlayStation Blog post announcing the special rewards for PS Plus members referred to it as “Season Pass tokens.” Whether or not this means the purple currency is only available to players who pay for a Season Pass remains to be seen.

Along with the leaked images, we do know that some number of these new battle tokens will be included in the PlayStation Plus bonus package along with a few skins that non PS Plus players can buy in-game. This and paying for the monthly Battle Pass subscription are the only confirmed ways to earn the currency as of now, but it’s likely there will be ways to earn this currency in-game and to purchase it in bundles, as is common with free to play live service models.

Along with the currency itself, the leak gives us a look at some of the items that will be available for purchase. They include some Black Panther and Punisher skins, along with a few nameplates and animations, and we can also see that the Season 0 Battle Pass rewards have 7 pages worth of items to choose from.

The images also give a sense of how much Battle Pass items will cost, with most in the 200 range and a few higher-tier items costing 400 purple tokens. What we don’t yet know is how much these tokens will cost or how difficult they will be to earn via in-game activities, if at all.

While players wait to dive into Marvel Rivals and build their superhero teams, this new info about the Battle Pass raises more questions than it answers. Fans are curious to know how much the Battle Pass will cost, how much in-game currency it will include, and just how many of the shiny items and skins will be locked behind paid-only options.