Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals New Game Mode on the Way

It’s the airport chase scene from Captain America: Civil War all over again. As Marvel Rivals is still in Season 0, players have been able to experience the start of the game’s epic stages, superheroes/villains, and modes. The player-vs-player shooter has been sweeping in the masses, with the title already reaching over 20 million players signing on since its launch in early December. However, players currently have the option of just three gameplay modes: Domination, Convoy, and Convergence, but one may be on its way in the future. Is anyone up for a game of Capture the Flag?

In Marvel Rivals, Domination is a classic battle mode in which teams of six characters must fight each other to hold control of the “Mission Area;” Convoy mode has one team escort a moving vehicle to the other end of the map while the opposite team tries to stop them; and Convergence is a combination of the two, where one team must capture a mission area and then escort a moving vehicle to the end of the map. Many of these modes have been seen in similar fashions in games such as Overwatch 2, Team Fortress 2, and Brawl Stars. However, Capture the Flag has been a staple mode within games like Titanfall 2, Tribes 2, and Halo.

NetEase has been hinting at a fourth game mode in the works for the free-to-play game, with many asking for Capture the Flag to make its way to Marvel Rivals. In traditional Capture the Flag modes, the two teams compete to capture a red or blue flag from the opposing team’s base and return it to their own. When it comes to scoring, the game mode usually consists of a timer and the goal is to get as many flags back to home base as possible before time runs out. It’s unclear if Marvel Rivals will add any twists to its version of the mode.

The Marvel Rivals leak comes via @X0X_LEAK, who has proven to be an accurate data miner for the title. That type of information is hard to disagree with, considering the user goes into the game’s data to find relevant source material to investigate. The user has leaked a bunch of information regarding new maps, characters, and team-ups, which include:

Maps Krakoa Arakko New York

Characters Mister Fantastic Hit-Monkey Captain Marvel Valkyrie Deadpool

Character Team-Ups Squirrel Girl and Rocket Raccoon Blade, Cloak and Dagger, and Moon Knight Wolverine, The Thing, and The Hulk



If the leaks, including the ones listed above, are confirmed to be true, then players can expect a whole new gameplay style. When it comes the potential for Capture the Flag, many players are already suggest that Spider-Man and Hawkeye could become key figures, given that these characters are Duelists, making air-based travel an easy way of transporting the flag to the base. We could hear about the possibility of Capture the Flag coming to Marvel Rivals officially within the next few weeks.