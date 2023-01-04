Marvel Snap Brings Zabu and Savage Land to New Season

It's a new month, which means it's time for a new season of Marvel Snap. The popular digital card game officially launched its Savage Land season today, which brings Zabu and several other residents of the famed Antarctic tropical paradise to the game. Zabu is a 3 Energy/2 Power card that lowers the energy cost of all 4 Energy cards by two, which means that players should be able to throw down a few extra cards in the final three rounds of a match if played right. Sauron and Shanna are also making their debut in the game this month, albeit as Pool 5 cards that will be expensive and time-consuming to grind.

Five new locations are also coming to Marvel Snap this month. The Eternity Range adds a Rock to the losing player's size, the Altar of Death allows you to destroy a card to get +2 Energy the following turn. The Rickety Bridge destroys cards if there is more than one located there at the end of the turn. The Collapsed Mine fills that location with Rocks and forces players to skip a turn to destroy them for free. Finally, Plunder Castle only lets cards with an Energy cost of 6 be played there.

As with past seasons, players can purchase a Season Pass for the game, which grants access to a number of different resources and variant cards. Notably, the Season Pass comes with three Alex Horley illustrated variant cards. Horley is a famous fantasy illustrator, responsible for many iconic Magic: The Gathering card arts and Heavy Metal magazine covers. Horley provided art for 10 variant cards, which will be released over the next month.

Marvel Snap is available to play on mobile devices and Steam for free now.