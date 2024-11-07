Marvel Snap Season Missions Are Broken, But a Fix Is Coming

Marvel Snap’s new season, War of the Nine Realms, brings the heroes and villains of Asgard to the forefront. New additions such as Frigga, Surtr, and Malekith have joined the likes of Odin, Thor, Heimdall, and Jane Foster to weave Norse-themed tapestry for this set. Unfortunately, gods and monsters aren’t the only thing that arrived in this update—there were also quite a few bugs.

Upon loading in, players quickly noticed many seasonal challenges didn’t look quite right. Challenges asking you to “Play 100 4-Cost cards” or “Move 75 cards” are a far cry from the usual fare, and after a little deeper digging, it turns out they aren’t supposed to be in the game at all. Fans took to the Marvel Snap social media channels to question the state of things, and the developers put together a prompt response confirming everyone’s suspicions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Snap’s season rewards on display for War of the Nine Realms.

One user pointed out that the requirements for some challenges may have been mismatched, making a few Season Missions a complete drag, and others so easy to complete they might as well not even be in the game. Additionally, the XP value accumulated seemed off track too. It didn’t take long for Community Manager Griffin Bennet to confirm that things were out of sync.

“Yep, the Season Missions are not correct and we’re working on a fix. Not intended at all,” he said via Discord.

While that might sound minor, it’s actually quite a big deal. Each season is expected to dole out the same amount of XP every week, with the only variation being if a month is made up of four weeks or five. A four week month means the first week of Season Missions should give out 9000 XP. War of the Nine Realms’ missions only adds up to 8000 XP, which is the standard for five week months. That kind of gap means more grinding for the players, and with each individual mission having absurd requirements, all of the fun gets soaked up fast.

There’s no expected time for a fix just yet, as at time of writing, the challenges are still bugged. To keep up with the latest updates, you can either follow the game’s various social channels, or jump into the Discord server. Not only is it packed full of news, tips, and special events, there’s an entire section devoted to developers answering questions about the state of the game. This allows players to stay in the loop in a direct fashion, never worrying long about bugs or glitches.

With new cards added every week, consistent balance patches, and an ultra-addictive gameplay loop, Marvel Snap has become on of the premier digital card game experiences on the market.

War of the Nine Realms is a great jumping in point for new Snap fans (once the Season Missions are fixed up, of course) as even the free track of the Season Pass is filled with enough rewards to make climbing through the early ranks a breeze. Those who shell out the $9.99 going-price for the Premium track will instantly obtain Surtur for their collection, giving them a quick leg up when it comes to deck building. Completing the Season Pass will unlock the infamous fire giant’s special Andrea Guardino art variant, as well as multiple mystery card variants, boosters, and a Thor variant by the same artist.