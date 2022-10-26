Marvel Snap Lets You Kill Uncle Ben Over and Over Again

Marvel Snap lets players re-live Spider-Man's greatest failure over and over again. Last week, Nuverse released Marvel Snap, a new mobile card game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. The game features decks of 12 cards (each of which features a different Marvel character) that players use to battle for control of one of three locations. Many of the decks have synergies that work well together, with some players creating new cards or powering up each other when played.

Due to the nature of Marvel Snap's card release system (players gradually build up their Collection Level to collect new cards), many players are discovering different Marvel Snap cards for the first time. One such card is Uncle Ben, a relatively cheap 1 Energy card with 2 Power. Uncle Ben doesn't have any abilities on his own, but his death does create a Spider-Man card when destroyed. Spider-Man is a 4 Power card that prevents an opponent from playing cards at Spider-Man's location on the following turn, which can potentially lock up a key location and stymy an opponent.

Luckily, a number of different Marvel Snap cards and locations destroy cards, so players have a plethora of ways to kill Uncle Ben. Players can play Carnage at Uncle Ben's location to rip him to shreds, or have Killmonger kill Uncle Ben along with all other 1 Energy cost cards, or watch Shadow King kill him and all other cards with 2 or less Power. If players are feel bold, they can try to have opponents do their dirty work for them, as Elektra and Gambit both have the potential to destroy Uncle Ben.

Given the nature of Spider-Man's ability, we assume that his wails from watching his beloved Uncle Ben die over and over again are so off-putting, enemy cards simply opt to avoid him until he calms down a bit. With great power comes great responsibility, and in Marvel Snap, that means finding the best card to use in your deck to kill Uncle Ben.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile devices.