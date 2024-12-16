Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Gets First Big Sale

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has been hit with its first major sale. Back in September, Capcom released its new MvC Collection digitally across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with the promise that an Xbox release would transpire in 2025. This digital launch was then followed by a physical version that hit storefronts under a month ago. Now, with Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection having been available everywhere for a bit, Capcom has decided to push live a new promotion for the game for a limited time.

As of this moment, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics can now be purchased at a 20% discount from its typical price. Given that the game normally costs $49.99, this brings its value down to $39.99. Best of all, this offer is one that has taken effect for all versions of the game whether it be digital or physical. So if you’d like to buy MvC Fighting Collection from a retail store, you should be able to get it for this amount.

As mentioned, the only downside about this deal is that those on Xbox can’t pick up Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection just yet. For now, Capcom has only broadly confirmed that the game will be arriving for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at some point this coming year. Once 2025 actually begins, there’s a good chance we’ll learn more about the Xbox edition of MvC Fighting Collection and its launch then.

Until that time, if you’d like to see more of what Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection features, you can find its synopsis and reveal trailer attached below.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

“The legendary crossover hits are back! Jump into this collection of arcade classics from the fan-favorite Marvel and Capcom crossover games!

Dive into an action-packed lineup consisting of seven unique titles, including heavy hitters like X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. The collection also includes the rare beat ’em up game, The Punisher.

Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op! Whether you’re new to the series or you played back in the arcades, players of all levels can enjoy these timeless classics together!

Features