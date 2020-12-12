Marvel's Avengers: How to Get the Most Out of Captain America and Iron Man's Team-Up Move

✖

Marvel's Avengers continues to evolve and implement new mechanics, and recently fans discovered that a favorite Avengers maneuver from the comics has finally made its way into the game. That would be the Captain America and Iron Man team-up maneuver that has Iron Man firing a repulsor beam at Captain America's Shield, which then reflects it at whoever Cap chooses to aim it at. It's been used countless times in the comics, and though there are some variances in how the attack plays out (sometimes it's one beam, other times it reflects that beam into multiple beams spread out), it's cool to finally see it brought to life in the game.

You can see the move play out in the official video below, which shows Iron Man unleashing a Unibeam and having Cap reflect it at the enemy, and while that's great there are a few things you can do to get even more out of the attack.

ICYMI: Thanks to community feedback, Captain America can now use his shield to reflect beams and lasers such as Iron Man's Unibeam. Doing so will also grant a damage buff. Happy reflecting! pic.twitter.com/AFUNI8CcF4 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 11, 2020

Before you go to reflect the attack the Captain America player will want to activate his Ultimate Heroic Brooklyn Brawler, which blows back enemies giving you a moment of peace to use your shield to block. Now, it also ups Cap's damage and defense, but I'm not sure if it translates to the Unibeam since it doesn't come from Cap directly.

Right before you active the Unibeam as Iron Man you'll want to activate his Arc Overload Heroic, which overcharges his armor with energy. That energy can then be used to unleash the Unibeam for a longer duration, doing more damage in the process.

Now you can look stylish and do some nice damage to boot, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of the team-up attack?