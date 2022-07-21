Marvel's Avengers Finally Gives Avengers Endgame Fans What They Want

Crystal Dynamics has finally given fans Avengers Endgame what they want in Marvel's Avengers. When the Avengers game was released in 2020, it did its best to distance itself from the MCU. Since then, Crystal Dynamics has 180'ed on this position and has been cashing in on the popularity of the MCU by releasing not MCU content, but MCU skins for characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America, and Thor, in particular, with other characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, Hulk, and now Jane Foster getting less MCU love. To this end, a new Iron Man MCU skin has been added, and it's one of the skins players have been asking for the most since the game was released.

Over on Twitter, Crystal Dynamics -- using the official account for the game -- has relayed word that Iron Man's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame Outfit, aka his Snap outfit, is being added to the in-game marketplace. There's no word what the price of the skin is going to be, but it's presumably going to be in line with previous MCU skins. In other words, players are probably going to need to fork over $15 if they want to rock it.

Right now, we don't have any raw gameplay footage of how the skin looks in the game and in action, but we do have a render of it revealing generally what it looks like and what players can expect. [Update]: More footage showing off the skin in-game has been released.

"I am Iron Man."



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame (Snap) Outfit shows One of Earth's Mightiest Heroes ready to give everything to save the universe.



Get it in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/FBo2KDKUee — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 20, 2022

Part of the Journey is the end.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man's Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame (Snap) Outfit shows the genius inventor willing to do whatever it takes.



Find it in the Marketplace! https://t.co/8yqgwowEKw pic.twitter.com/JXWz2vX3Ay — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 21, 2022

As for what's next for the game, we don't know, not in an official capacity at least. Crystal Dynamics has teased some smaller story DLC, but that's about all it's teased. That said, according to recent reports, both Bucky Barnes and She-Hulk are coming to the game next. Meanwhile, it also looks some borderline NSFW skins are also being added to the game sometime this summer.

Marvel's Avengers is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and even Google Stadia. What's not available via is Nintendo Switch, and there's no reason to expect this to change at this point. For more coverage on the Avengers game -- including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.