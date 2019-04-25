Marvel's Avengers Player Recreates Endgame Poster With MCU Iron Man Skin

Over the last few weeks, Marvel's Avengers has added a number of costumes inspired by Avengers: Endgame. Iron Man is the latest of these, and the skin seems to be well-loved by most players. The new design has clearly inspired YouTube user J-zhirn Gaming, who paid homage to one of the film's posters in a very cool new video! Set to Alan Silvestri's iconic Avengers theme, the video shows how players can use the game's photo mode to recreate the international Iron Man Endgame character poster for themselves! For fans of the game and the MCU, this one is definitely worth checking out! The video can be found at the top of this page.

J-zhirn Gaming did an awesome job recreating the Iron Man poster, but Avengers: Endgame received a lot of different character posters beyond RDJ's take on Tony Stark. J-zhirn Gaming has actually recreated two of the film's other character posters, with videos based on Black Widow and Hawkeye/Ronin. Fans can check out those videos at the content creator's YouTube channel, which can be found right here.

Since the game's release last year, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have continued to support Marvel's Avengers through the release of new skins, expansions, and heroes. Some fans can't be blame for wishing that some of the MCU-inspired skins had been available at launch, but for faithful Marvel fans, their eventual inclusion in the game has been a welcome one.

Fans of Marvel's Avengers still have a hefty dose of content to look forward to in the coming months, including the release of Spider-Man; the hero will be exclusive to the PlayStation versions of the game. Square Enix is one of the publishers confirmed for E3 2021, so it's possible that more information on the game's future might be revealed then. There have also been rumors about a Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix, but nothing has been officially confirmed, as of this writing.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this poster recreation in Marvel's Avengers? Are you a fan of the game's MCU skins? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!