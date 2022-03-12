Marvel’s Avengers Surprises Some Players With Freebies

Some Marvel’s Avengers players on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have been surprised with not just one freebie, but two freebies. In order to cash in on the new offer, you need to not only own Marvel’s Avengers, but own Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy as well. If you check these two boxes, you snag two free MCU skins for Black Widow and Hawkeye. More specifically, checking these two boxes nets you the Black Widow and Hawkeye’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfits.

The first catch is you need to own Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The second catch is this is a limited-time offer. The offer was made available today and will be available until March 31. After this, it will expire. If you redeem this offer before it expires, the two skins are yours to keep, but they have to be claimed before the end of the month.

If you’re not familiar with these two skins, you can check them out below, courtesy of the tweet announcing all of this from the official account for the game:

Big flarking news! If you own both Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel’s Avengers, you’ll receive Black Widow and Hawkeye’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame Outfits in Marvel's Avengers – only available from 3/11-3/31!



🚀 Details – https://t.co/IUmpNzJWbW pic.twitter.com/tC8YYhGLIW — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 11, 2022

So how do you prove you own both games? You have to link both games to your Square Enix members account. This presumably means if you own both games through Xbox Game Pass, you don’t qualify for these freebies. That said, this isn’t specified.

Marvel's Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game, click here.

