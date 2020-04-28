Marvel's Avengers: Get An Up-Close Look at Funko's Black Widow and Captain America POPs

Marvel's Avengers is most likely going to be one of the biggest games of 2020, and while we still have to wait a bit to actually play the game, we don't have to wait nearly as long to check out Funko's new POPs from the game. The new set from Funko will include the whole team of Crystal Dynamics' anticipated game, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, Thor, and Taskmaster, and we recently had the chance to get our hands on the slick Stark Tech Black Widow POP as well as the standard version of Captain America. We've taken some up-close pictures of both so you can see if these will be must-buys for your collection, and you can check them out starting on the next slide!

The Black Widow Stark Tech POP is easily one of my favorite Widows that Funko has done thus far, as the suit features gold accents all throughout the torso, arms, and legs, and I dig the tech looking mask. As a sweet bonus, we get Natasha wielding a charged up staff complete with blue energy effect, and it looks awesome.

The Captain America POP looks good as well, though your mileage is going to vary a bit depending on if you actually like the costume design. Funko's paint application looks really good here, especially with all the smaller silver accents in the POP, but the suit itself looks a little clunky from a design level. That said, the shield looks good and the helmet (save for the boring A) is nice as well.

Both Black Widow and Captain America are available now. As for Marvel's Avengers, you can find the official description below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming