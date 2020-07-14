Marvel's Avengers Is Inspired by a Surprising Comics Miniseries

✖

We're gradually getting closer to the release of Marvel's Avengers, bringing some of Earth's Mightiest Heroes back into the video game world. It's abundantly clear that the game is trying to tell its own unique story, as its narrative follows the team reuniting after a devastating tragedy. That being said, it's easy to see where the game has drawn inspiration from other corners of Marvel lore -- with one iconic miniseries serving as inspiration. In a recent interview with IGN, Marvel Games head Bill Rosemann revealed that Marvels, the four-issue 1994 limited series, inspired the tone that the team wanted to bring to Marvel's Avengers.

According to the article, the "balance between human and superhuman" within the Marvel universe, something that is on full display in Marvels, was at the core of how the game wanted to tell it story.

Spanning 1939 to 1974, Marvels tells the story of news photographer Phil Sheldon, who has a street-level look at some of the key events within the Marvel universe. The series, which is from Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, has gained a lot of notoriety in the years since. A single issue epilogue to the story was released last year, as was a podcast adaptation of the series, with a cast that included Ethan Peck, Method Man, and AnnaSophia Robb.

Marvel's Avengers has already taken that homage to Marvels a step further, with Phil Sheldon making an appearance in one of the game's most recent trailers.

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

What do you think of Marvel's Avengers being inspired by Marvels? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.