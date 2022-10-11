Marvel's Midnight Suns Pre-Orders Include an Exclusive Funko Pop

Marvel's Midnight Suns, the card-based tactical action RPG from Firaxis Games, and 2K is heading to Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on December 2nd, and you can get your pre-orders in now. Details on your options are available below, but you should know that only two of them involve an exclusive Funko Pop based on the gold and black Iron Man suit from the game.

For starters, the game will be available in the following variations. Note that all editions include the Doctor Strange Defenders Skin as a pre-order bonus.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on Windows PC via Steam. It includes the base game.

The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins.

The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles.

The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. It includes 23 premium cosmetic skins, as well as access to the post-launch Marvel's Midnight Suns Season Pass. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimized version of the game for next-gen consoles.

The 23 skins on The Legendary Edition include:

Captain America (Future Soldier)

Captain America (Captain of the Guard)

Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell)

Captain Marvel (Medieval Marvel)

Magik (Phoenix 5)

Magik (New Mutant)

Nico Minoru (Sister Grimm)

Nico Minoru (Shadow Witch)

Wolverine (X-Force)

Wolverine (Logan)

Blade (Demon Hunter)

Blade (Blade 1602)

Iron Man (Iron Knight)

Iron Man (Bleeding Edge)

Ghost Rider (Spirit of Vengeance)

Ghost Rider (Death Knight)

Doctor Strange (Strange Future Supreme)

Scarlet Witch (Boss Witch)

Scarlet Witch (Fallen Scarlet Witch)

Spider-Man (Symbiote)

Spider-Man (Demon)

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Additional Skin for Unannounced Hero

Pre-orders for Marvel's Midnight Suns are live here on Amazon, here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop now. As for the exclusive Iron Man Funko Pop, 2K has revealed that GameStop customers in the US and Canada who purchase a physical copy of the Legendary Edition or Enhanced Edition of Marvel's Midnight Suns will receive the Pop figure as a bonus while supplies last.

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. There are still several characters to get their own trailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.