New PlayStation Plus Freebie Leaks Early

A new PlayStation Plus freebie has leaked early. The leak doesn't reveal the new PS1 or PS1 game coming with PS Plus Premium nor does it reveal August's free PS Plus games, but rather a little something for Fortnite fans. Since its release, Epic Games and PlayStation have partnered together for exclusive cosmetic content. There's no word when this partnership will end, but it's not going to be anytime soon, as the next bit of fruit from it has leaked ahead of time.

There's no word when this new PS Plus exclusive content will release or what it's called, but we know what it looks like. It's winter-themed, so it could be coming this winter, but this seems too long, especially if it's leaking now. Whatever the case, below, you can check it out, courtesy of HypeX:

At the moment of publishing, neither Epic Games nor PlayStation have commented on this leak, nor has any individual involved with either. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, like any leak, take this one with a grain of salt, even if it comes straight from the game's files. Datamining leaks are often quite reliable, but they can represent scrapped content or content that's unfinished and thus subject to change.

PlayStation Plus is available via PS4 and PS5 at a variety of price points. Meanwhile, Fortnite is available -- for free -- via mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on both PS4 and PS5, as well as PlayStation Plus -- including all of the latest -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below: