Marvel's Spider-Man Game Series Has Sold an Absurd Amount of Copies

Insomniac Games' Spider-Man series has sold an astonishing amount of copies in just a handful of years. The Spider-Man series has had its ups and downs when it comes to video games. Things were going really well in the early 2000s as Activision adapted the Sam Raimi trilogy into games and created original titles like Ultimate Spider-Man and Web of Shadows, but as time went on, Activision began to put less effort into it and didn't allow developers much time to work on these games. After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Insomniac Games was entrusted with making a new Spider-Man game that was independent of the films and it was a roaring success, spawning a spin-off starring Miles Morales and a direct sequel for PlayStation 5.

Following the news that Sony was bringing Marvel's Spider-Man to PC, Insomniac Games confirmed via the PlayStation Blog that the first two entries in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, have sold 33 million copies. This is no small feat for just two games, the earliest of which released less than four years ago, that are confined to one platform. For comparison's sake, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sold 30 million copies on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC and it's one of the biggest franchises out there. Although the series is coming to PC later this year, the fact they were able to find so much success with the character on PlayStation alone speaks volumes about the work Insomniac did for the character.

With Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on the way, it's likely they'll continue to make massive strides on a commercial level and hopefully sustain its streak of hits with critics. Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel's Wolverine which is expected to arrive sometime after the Spider-Man sequel. Insomniac's work has clearly earned a lot of trust from Sony and Marvel as they continue to hand them massive properties to work on.

