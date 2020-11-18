Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Player Discovers Their Home in the Game

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers a very faithful take on New York City, and it's so faithful that it's surprising some players. ESPN's Omar Raja shared a video from the PlayStation 5 launch title, in which he showed off the exact same view from the game as he can see from his apartment window. Throughout the character's history, New York City has always played a significant role in the Spider-Man mythos, and this level of detail is a testament to the efforts of developer Insomniac Games. Plus, it's a cool moment for everyone that now gets to see it, as well!

The video from Omar Raja can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Wasn’t expecting this while playing the PS5. 😳 pic.twitter.com/j0KeGmDVpU — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) November 14, 2020

Appropriately enough, Raja's video features the song "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee. The song originated in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film. While the song does not appear in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it has been closely associated with the character since the film's release in 2018. That isn't the only song that fans associate with the film, however. Similarly, a Miles Morales player also used the song "What's Up Danger" in a video mash-up from the game. Clearly, the film continues to resonate with audiences two years after its release!

A follow-up to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales puts players in the role of the younger Spider-Man, as opposed to Peter Parker. The game features a number of characters from the comic book series, including Rio Morales, Ganke Lee, and Aaron Davis, also known as the Prowler. The end of the previous game saw Miles bit by a spider, granting him similar powers to Peter Parker. According to Insomniac, the move was intentionally made in order to convince Marvel to let them make a game starring the character. The team clearly got their wish, and the result has been one of the biggest games of the PS5 launch!

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

