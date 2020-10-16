Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Players Can Win a Free Miles Morales Prize

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man players have an opportunity to win a prize connected to the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and for many players, you’re probably already qualified to win. Sony and LEGO announced this week that they’re holding a sweepstakes where winners will be gifted a LEGO Spider-Man Miles Morales Minifigure that features Miles in his red and black Classic Suit that players will see when the new game releases. To qualify for the prize, all you have to do is beat Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4.

Considering how the game’s been out for a few years now and also considering how compelling it is, there’s a good chance many people interested in getting the new game have already beaten Marvel’s Spider-Man and are ready to enter the sweepstakes. If that’s you, all you have to do is go to PlayStation’s site for the contest, sign into your PSN account, and check the box saying you understand everything and that you want to enter. After that, you’ll be considered for the sweepstakes and can win the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Minifig picture below.

Earn the "End Game" trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 for a chance to win a LEGO Spider-Man Miles Morales Minifigure. Finish the game by October 29 and enter to qualify: https://t.co/HF4hVWaxLR See rules for add'l details. pic.twitter.com/9nyRTt4mYO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 16, 2020

“Marvel and the LEGO Group have worked in collaboration with PlayStation to create a LEGO Spider-Man Miles Morales Minifigure to give away in a special sweepstakes – showing Miles in his trademark red and black Classic Suit that he wears in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” Sony said about the sweepstakes.

The sweepstakes is live now, but if you’ve been putting off the end of the game and you haven’t beaten it yet, you’ve got until October 29th to wrap things up and qualify. To be clear, this doesn’t require you to beat the DLC content included in The City That Never Sleeps. All you have to do is beat the main game and earn the “End Game” trophy, and once you’ve done that, you qualify.

A total of 1,650 Miles Morales Minifigs will be given out which is better than limiting the prizes to just a handful of recipients, but considering how many people played Marvel’s Spider-Man, that’s still a fraction of who will qualify. Winners will be contacted around November 13th, so you’ll know then if you’ve won.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.