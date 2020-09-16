Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Release Date Revealed, Also Coming to PS4

✖

Sony's latest PlayStation event kicked off on Wednesday, unveiling some long-awaited details regarding the PlayStation 5 and the various games that will be on it. One of the most buzzed-about titles set to hit the PS5 will be Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new follow-up to Insomniac's hit Spider-Man game. In addition to some breathtaking new footage - including the first look at gameplay - fans got more details surrounding the game's release later this year. Perhaps the biggest detail was that Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12th, the launch day of the PS5. In addition, it was revealed that the title will also be available on the PS4 on launch day, as well as the PS5.

"We’re also excited today to reveal that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be arriving on both PS5 and PS4," PlayStation's official blog reads. "Yes, that’s right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which it was why it was important to us to release the latest title in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe on both consoles."

Previous marketing had made it seem as if Miles Morales would be released exclusively on the PS5, so this news will surely be a pleasant surprise for PlayStation fans, especially those who were convinced to buy a PS4 because of the initial Spider-Man game.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in development for the PS4 and PS5. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Sony itself:

"The latest adventure in the Spider-Man universe will build on and expand Marvel’s Spider-Man through an all-new story," reads an official pitch of the game. "Players will experience the rise of Miles Morales as he masters new powers to become his own Spider-Man. With PlayStation 5’s ultra-fast SSD, players can near-instantaneously fast-travel across Marvel’s New York City, or feel the tension of each one of Miles’s web-swings, punches, web shots, and venom blasts with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback. Highly-detailed character models and enhanced visuals across the game intensify the story of Miles Morales as he faces great, new challenges while learning to be his own Spider-Man."

Are you hyped for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

